NATIONAL CITY – Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center is excited to announce they have received a significant grant from The Home Depot Foundation that will enable the nonprofit to operate year-round.
The $22,000 grant will support the completion of interior office space to accommodate persons with disabilities involved in the various programs Pegasus Springs provides to U.S. Military Veterans and children and adults with cognitive, emotional and physical disabilities, using Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies.
The Home Depot Foundation states that Pegasus Springs, a 501(c)(3) federally recognized nonprofit organization located in Iosco County, serves all of Northeast Michigan as the only full-service adaptive riding center.
In Pegasus Springs’ sixth year providing these services, the expansion of the programs and services they offer has become a reality. "This very generous gift will allow our organization to serve individuals year-round with ADA designed office space, activity room and bathroom facilities inside the new 72’ x 160’ indoor arena that we will be leasing," said Pegasus Springs’ Founder and Executive Director Barb Clare.
The funding will also provide a wheelchair ramp accessed from the inside office space, to allow veterans, adults and children with disabilities ease in mounting a horse from a platform just inside the arena.
To view the interior plans and construction updates, visit the riding center’s website at www.pegasusspringsmi.com.
A grand opening to showcase the arena and office space is planned for late fall.
Upcoming events include a Volunteer Boot-camp on May 13, followed by "Pancakes with Peggy Breakfast on the Farm" on May 20. Therapeutic riding lessons and three-day Inclusive Camps begin June 19.
For more information on the expansion, lessons, camps and volunteer opportunities, call the Pegasus Springs office at 989-820-1787.