LANSING – Calling all woodstove users and backyard bonfire lovers: Permits are now available for collecting fuelwood for personal use from select state-managed land in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula.
Permits cost $20 per household with a limit of one per year. A permit allows you to collect five standard cords of wood. A standard cord is a stack measuring 4 by 4 by 8 feet. All wood must be collected from trees that are both dead and downed within 200 feet of the road.
Permits are valid for 90 days after the date they are issued, but all expire on Dec. 31 regardless of when they were purchased. You have three options to get your fuelwood permit:
• Buy a permit online at eLicense.
• Purchase a permit in person at DNR customer service centers in the northern Lower Peninsula or Upper Peninsula. A few forestry field offices also will sell permits in person; call to confirm business hours and availability.
• Mail an application to the DNR office that manages the state forest land where you wish to collect fuelwood.
A few rules are in place to ensure wood is collected safely and sustainably:
• Do not drive vehicles off the road, though you may use a wheelbarrow or handcart to carry wood to your vehicle.
• Gather wood only from already dead and downed trees; do not remove wood from trees that are dead and still standing.
• You must have your permit with you and fill out the collection log before transporting your wood. Failure to do so could result in a citation.
• You may not sell or trade firewood.
When moving firewood across distances, there’s always risk of spreading invasive pests and diseases. Collect wood near where it will be used.
For more information on fuelwood permits and list of frequently asked questions, visit Michigan.gov/Fuelwood.