NATIONAL CITY – Rolling out a packed program of weekend activities for the event’s 55th anniversary, starting this Friday, are the organizers of the 2023 Sand Lake Festival.
The community center at 4059 Indian Lake Rd. in National City will again serve as the headquarters of the annual occasion and, with festival co-directors Connie Bazzy and Sue Hand at the helm, the latest rendition is being presented by the Sand Lake Community Association.
While each of the three event days focuses on a different theme, there will be plenty of entertainment in store for those of all ages and interests, regardless of when they arrive – ranging from tournaments, games and live music, to food, drinks, a parade and a classic car show.
The festival will get underway on Friday, Aug. 11, and continue through Sunday, Aug. 13. The schedule of events that is summarized below is subject to change so, to stay updated on any new developments, attendees are encouraged to follow the Sand Lake Festival page on Facebook. For those seeking additional details, this is also where messages can be sent to Bazzy and Hand. Questions may be e-mailed to the co-directors, as well, at sandlakefestival@gmail.com.
In recognition of “Retiree Day,” the fun on day one of the event this Friday, will begin with a Retiree’s Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Open to attendees age 60 and older, the meal is being sponsored by the Iosco County Commission on Aging and participants can secure a seat by calling 989-469-9361. The first 30 guests to make their reservations by 5 p.m. this Wednesday, Aug. 9, will dine for free.
If you haven’t yet reached retirement age, but are at least 21 years old, the beer tent at the Sand Lake Festival will open at noon on Friday, and remain available until midnight. A happy hour has been slated from noon to 2 p.m., and 50/50 raffles will also be held in the beer tent, every two hours.
Among the other activities that will commence at noon on Aug. 11 – and entertain the crowds no matter their age group – are the arts and crafts show that will go on until 9 p.m., music from the DJs at Justified Entertainment until 5 p.m. and the food trucks that will be on site until 10 p.m.
Also starting at noon, three-on-three basketball will be available for those age 12-17, while children age 3-17 can get in on the cookie decorating activity that will be offered until 6 p.m.
Additional entertainment geared toward the younger festival goers, includes yard games at 3 p.m., bike decorating starting at 4 p.m., a tie dye station beginning at 5 p.m. and a dance party scheduled from 6-9 p.m.
The dance event will feature s’mores, pizza, a glow stick party, a pop toss and the crowning of the festival’s princess, queen and junior queen, as well.
Also on the festival agenda at the community center this Friday, is a euchre tournament at 1 p.m.; a cornhole tournament at 1:30 p.m.; gambling, including black jack, big wheel and pull tabs, from 4 p.m. to midnight; live music by KJ Summerville from 5-7 p.m.; bingo at 6 p.m., for which doors will open at 4 p.m.; and live music performed by Omer City Limits Band, from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The following morning, participants of the annual Sand Lake Festival parade will start things out for the event’s “Family Day” on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Those taking part in the procession are to begin lining up at 9 a.m., with the parade set to start at 10 a.m.
Multiple events will then kick off at noon, such as a classic car show; DJ music by Justified Entertainment, which will go on until 5 p.m.; the arts and crafts show that will be held until 9 p.m.; the food trucks that will be open until 10 p.m.; and the beer tent which will be available until midnight. As is also the case on Friday, the beer tent will include a happy hour from noon to 2 p.m., and 50/50 raffles every two hours.
Enjoying a Firemen’s Famous Hamburger is another not-to-be-missed activity that will start at noon on Saturday. Prepared by members of the Grant Township Fire Department (GTFD), festival goers gather around the outdoor grill at the venue year after year to purchase one of the burgers – while also supporting the local first responders who made them.
Included on the Saturday schedule, as well, is a pickleball clinic for adults at 1:30 p.m.; a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m.; remote control car racing at 3:30 p.m.; such gambling games as black jack, big wheel and pull tabs, from 4 p.m. to midnight; a hot dog eating contest at 4:30 p.m., and walk-in bingo from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Live music will also be provided from 5-7 p.m. by KJ Summerville, and from 8 p.m. to midnight by the Omer City Limits Band.
As for the age-specific amusement on Aug. 12, three-on-three basketball at noon, a scavenger hunt at 1 p.m., remote control car racing at 3:30 p.m., yard games at 5 p.m. and a teen dance party from 6-9 p.m. will be offered to those age 12-17. The dance will also include pizza, s’mores, a pop toss and a glow stick party.
For children age 3-17, the Sand Lake Festival will have bounce houses available between the hours of noon and 9 p.m., a midway from noon to 4 p.m., cookie decorating from noon to 6 p.m., a cake walk at 4 p.m. and a dance party from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For the third and final day of the 2023 festival, “Pet Day” will be the theme on Sunday, Aug. 13.
The activities will begin with a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m., followed by family yoga starting at 10:30 a.m.
The GTFD will return at noon to begin cooking and serving their Firemen’s Famous Hamburgers, which are a sought-after staple at the annual affair.
Walk-in bingo is planned from noon to 3 p.m., as are the big wheel and pull tabs activities, and games of black jack.
Several events are also scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., such as an arts and crafts show, the goodies that will be sold by the food truck vendors and the availability of the beer tent – where happy hour will run from noon to 2 p.m., and where additional 50/50 raffles will be hosted.
And what better way to mark Pet Day at the festival, than by opening up your home and heart to an animal in need? With that very goal in mind, Iosco County Humane Society representatives will be on hand this Sunday, as well, from noon to 4 p.m. Joined by some of the animals who are currently being housed and cared for at the nonprofit, they will host a pet adoption event in the hope of matching festival attendees with a new, four-legged friend.
Also sticking to the day’s theme, a pet parade and contest is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
Other activities which have been planned for Aug. 13, include an obstacle course at noon and a Nerf battle at 1 p.m., for participants aged 12-17; a scavenger hunt at noon, water games at 1 p.m. and a pie eating contest at 2 p.m., open to those age 3-17; live music by KJ Summerville, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; a horseshoe tournament at 1 p.m.; and various basket raffles at 3:30 p.m.