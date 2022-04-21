LANSING — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will receive the Profile in Courage Award from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library Foundation, the nonprofit organization announced today.
The award is presented annually to public servants who have made courageous decisions of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences, and recognizes Secretary Benson’s work protecting our state and nation’s democracy.
“There is no more important issue facing our country – and the world – today than the fight for democracy. The war in Ukraine has shown the world that we can’t take freedom for granted, and the courage of our elected officials in the U.S. reminds us that as citizens we each have a responsibility to protect our democracy and exercise our fundamental right to vote. This year’s honorees put their careers and lives on the line to stand up for democratic principles and the integrity of our elections. Their service and courage inspire us all,” said Caroline Kennedy, daughter of former president John F. Kennedy and honorary president of the foundation.
The foundation is also recognizing four other defenders of democracy with the prestigious award. They include Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R-Mesa), and Fulton County, Georgia Election Department Employee Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.
“I am deeply moved and grateful for this recognition of our work in Michigan to ensure every voice is heard, every vote is counted, and our democracy prevails against the unprecedented attempts to interfere with our elections and upend the will of the people,” said Benson. “I share this award with every Michigander who is working to protect and defend our democracy in the face of a barrage of lies, hateful rhetoric, and threats, and I hope this emboldens all of us to continue doing that work, even as the challenges intensify in the months and years ahead.”
Previous recipients of the award include former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, Gerald Ford, and George H. W. Bush; former U.S. Senator John McCain; and former U.S. Representatives John Lewis and Gabrielle Giffords.
The foundation will present this year’s awards at a ceremony on May 22 at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. More information is available at jfklibrary.org.