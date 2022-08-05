HARRISVILLE – Jared Paul Staley, 33, of Flushing, was arraigned July 22 in 81st District Court on a charge of OWI–Causing Death, a 15-year felony.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on July 9 in Curtis Township, Alcona County. Deputies of the Alcona County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Bamfield Road near M-65 for a person injured after being struck by a vehicle. The victim, Evan Whitford, 58, of Glennie, had suffered serious injuries. The victim was transported by Alcona EMS to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City and then transferred to University of Michigan Ann Arbor Hospital because of the extent of the injuries.
Staley was arrested the night of the incident and charged with OWI–Causing Serious Injury. He was lodged in the Iosco County Jail.
The Alcona County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner on July 16 that Mr. Whitford had died because of his sustained injuries. Staley was arraigned in 81st District Court on an amended charge of OWI-Causing Death. His bond from the original charge was continued and he is currently out on bond.
The Alcona County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police-Accident Investigator and Alcona EMS.