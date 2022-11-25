LANSING – Nineteen nonprofit organizations across the state have received a total of $870,000 in training grants to strengthen worker safety and health from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA).
The annual MIOSHA Consultation Education and Training (CET) grants are awarded for the development and implementation of safety and health training and services, specifically to help support small and medium-sized businesses.
“Protecting Michigan’s working men and women requires continual innovation and training in the workplace,” said LEO Deputy Director Sean Egan. “These grants help ensure more businesses across the state can provide critical training and services to protect working people across a wide range of industries.”
Projects that received a training grant include targeted safety and health training in high-hazard industries such as healthcare and manufacturing, training for implementing silica exposure control methods in the construction industry and safety and health training for community rehabilitation organizations and workers with disabilities or other barriers to community inclusion, among others.
"Each year, MIOSHA looks forward to awarding these grants to employer groups, labor organizations and other nonprofits for their exemplary safety and health training programs,” said MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman. “Every grantee plays an important role in expanding occupational safety and health training and developing innovative programs to prevent workplace hazards across Michigan.”
The grant awardees includes:
• AFL-CIO of Michigan
• Alpena Community College
• Associated General Contractors of Michigan
• Baker College
• Bay de Noc Community College
• Center for Workplace Violence Prevention, Inc.
• Eastern Michigan University Organization for Risk Reduction
• Emergency Services Rescue Training
• Great Lakes Safety Training Center
• Incompass Michigan
• Lawrence Technological University
• Michigan Association of Chiropractors
• Michigan Green Industry Association
• Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association
• Michigan State University
• Parents for Student Safety Employment Standards
• Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union
• United Auto Workers
• University of Michigan Center for Ergonomics
For more information about MIOSHA, visit Michigan.gov/miosha.