- OSCODA — Tiny homes may soon be available for purchase in Oscoda Township. The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees completed a first reading of a new township ordinance regarding the development of communities of tiny homes at their regular Aug. 8 meeting. If passed, the new ordinance would allow micro housing (also known as tiny homes) development under New Section 6.36 ADU Ordinance 3. New Micro Housing Ordinance.
According to Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette, the township attorney recommended that all new ordinances and ordinance changes receive two readings at board meetings. The first reading was on Aug. 8 so no formal action was taken by the board. If approved, development of tiny homes will be allowed in District F Forest, designated as dark green on the zoning map, which covers the majority of the township.
According to Vallette, the township has been making attempts to make the zoning ordinances less restrictive to increase the housing options available to address the need for housing. Vallette, who was hired in 2021, attended a housing summit in May 2022. She said the summit re-affirmed that the township was moving in the right direction.
According to the proposed ordinance, micro housing developments need to be approved by the township’s Planning Commission to ensure compliance with the stipulations outlined in the ordinance. According to the ordinance, a tiny home is defined as containing less than 500 square feet, with its own permanent foundation, and no shared walls. The ordinance clarifies that tiny homes are not condominiums, multi-family, mobile homes or recreational vehicles.
The proposed requirements for a micro housing community include that individual lots be a minimum of 800 square feet and at least 20 feet wide. No more than 20 homes are allowed per acre, and the development needs to include 50 percent open space.
“Nothing has been officially presented at this time,” Vallette said when asked if any developers had expressed an interest in building a micro housing community.
Currently there are other tiny housing communities being developed in Michigan to address the need for affordable housing. In Detroit Cass Community Social Services is in the process of building 25 tiny homes to provide housing to low-income individuals. Cass is initially renting the tiny homes with an option to purchase after seven years of residency.
