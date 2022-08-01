EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Artists are displaying the art work of high school graduate Natalie Klinger, during the month of August, at the Tawas Bay Art Gallery, 302 Newman St. East Tawas.
Each month the featured students are sponsored by John Henry Excavating, Tawas Bay Insurance Company, and the Tawas Bay Art Council.
Natalie, a native of Tawas, graduated this year from Tawas Area High School. She has always been interested in visual arts. Thanks to the art program at the high school she was introduced to a whole new level of painting and drawing. She started taking art classes in eighth grade, by her junior year she was accepted into Interlochen’s advanced drawing summer program falling further in love with the fine arts.
She has learned new techniques and has discovered that her favorite medium is chalk pastel. She won several awards at the Tawas Area High School Art Show this year including Best of Show overall, first place in drawing, and honorable mention in painting.
This fall Natalie will be starting college at Central Michigan University to study business and studio art. She’s hoping to be able to continue to grow as an artist with the help of her peers and instructors.
The Art Gallery will be hosting a reception for Natalie on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m.
For more information, call the Tawas Bay Art Gallery 989-362-5613.