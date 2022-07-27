AUSABLE TWP. — Dogs and their owners will have a new place to hang out and play with friends in 2025 according to the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) approved by the AuSable Township Board of Trustees at their July 18 regular meeting. The dog park will be located at McQuaig Park and will be funded by $100,000 worth of grants and general fund dollars.
The CIP, that covers the years 2023-2028, includes a number of planned capital improvements in the township utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), general funds and grants. Motion by Trustee Alanda Barnes to approve the plan, support from Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, passed unanimously.
By the end of 2023 the township’s portion of the Iosco Exploration Trail bike path will be completed using both ARPA and general funds. ARPA funds will be used in 2023 to add crushed asphalt to McQuaig Park, and to make a number of road improvements including Thompson Products Rd., Johnson Rd., and the Chrysler Rd. intersection with Cameron Rd.
In 2024 the Trailhead and Farmers Market will be completed with $150,000 of general funds and grants. General funds and grants will also pay for a splash pad, with a projected cost of $50,000, to be added to Children’s Park in 2026.
A combination of general funds (47%), sewer funds (11%) and water (42%) will be used to replace a snow blower and make improvements to the department of public works (DPW) buildings and grounds.
The water meter switch out that will take place in 2023 will be funded with a combination of water (85%) and sewer (15%) funds.
The water fund will replace the Gowen Rd., E., Point Rd., US 23 water main in 2024 at a cost of $500,000. In 2025 the fund will pay for the water mains on MacKenzie Rd. and Lester St. The Mill St. main will be replaced in 2026. The Chester St. and Pine St. mains will be replaced in 2027 and the Pierce St. main will be replaced in 2028.
The dedicated millage for the fire fund will pay for replacing Engine #6 in 2023, replacing dive equipment, a washing machine and an air compressor in 2024 and replacing the 1997 rescue truck used by the fire department in 2025.
The total cost of capital improvements planned for 2023-2028 is $5,525,728.
The board also took the following actions:
• Approved a request from Rick Eberhardt to hold a Corn Hole Tournament at McQuaig Park on July 30 at from 11a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Eberhardt, who attended the meeting representing Ray Rays Pike Town USA, said that the tournament raises funds for individuals with cancer and provides gas cards to attend appointments, motel rooms and cash so they can pay their bills.
• Renewed the current health care policy for staff. According to Township Superintendent Eric Strayer the township currently pays $9,378.52 per month for employee benefits including health, vision and dental.
• Approved the pay application number 13 from Elmer’s Contracting for $678,341.85 for work completed on the ongoing U.S. 23 sewer extension project. Motion by Ramsdell, support from Clerk Kelly Graham, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2022-09 Budget Amendment to add $74,000 of re-engineering costs to Contract Services/Recreation. The re-engineering of the bike path by Spicer Engineering is necessitated by the work completed on the sewer extension project. Motion by Ramsdell, support from London, passed unanimously.