OSCODA — Residents who have recently visited Oscoda Beach Park may have noticed that a number of large trees have been removed from the park. According to Township Superintendent Tammy Kline, nine trees were removed from the park due to safety concerns. Kline further reported that the "trees were rotting from the inside."
There are a number of potential causes of trees rotting from the inside including heart rot, a fungal disease that affects mature trees and starts from the center of the trunk or branches. The fungus damages the tree's structure, thereby making it a safety hazard.
Other possible causes include "borers", insects that bore their way into trees including beetles, wasp and moths, that are attracted to weak, damaged and malnourished trees.
According to township officials, trees recently removed from the front of the Oscoda Township Hall building had root systems interfering with water mains under the building.