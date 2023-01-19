TAWAS CITY – Cathy Anderson, Iosco County treasurer, wants homeowners to know that there is help available to help them avoid losing their homes.
The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund will help with both foreclosures and forfeitures. Anderson attended the Jan. 18 Board of Commissioners meeting to encourage homeowners to seek assistance through the fund. According to Anderson, the deadline to apply for foreclosure assistance is March 1 and the deadline to apply for forfeiture assistance is March 31.
According to the website, www.michigan.gov/mshda/homeownership/mihaf-homeowner-assistance, the Homeowner Assistance Fund was established under section 3206 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to "mitigate hardships associated with the coronavirus pandemic by providing funds to prevent homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosure, loss of utilities or home energy services and displacements of homeowners experiencing financial hardship on or after January 21, 2020 or for those homeowners who experience a coronavirus pandemic financial hardship that began before January 21, 2020 but continued after that date.”
The U.S. Department of the Treasury allocated $242,812,277 to the State of Michigan. This amount was based on the number of unemployed individuals and the number of mortgagors with delinquent mortgage payments.
A New Term sheet includes more detailed information for households who apply for assistance after Jan. 10. Questions can be answered by calling Customer Service at 844-756-4423 or emailing MSHDA-HO-HAF-Program@michigan.gov.
Up to $25,000 per household can be received to pay:
• Delinquent mortgage/housing expenses, including property tax and insurance escrow shortages
• Delinquent land contract payments, mobile home consumer loan payments or mobile home park lot payments
• Delinquent property taxes
• Delinquent condominium/homeowners' association fees
• Delinquent homeowner's insurance,
• Delinquent utilities, gas, electric, water, sewer
• Delinquent internet broadband services
An electronic application can be completed on the website. In order to be eligible for assistance homeowners need to meet the following criteria:
• Homeowners with household incomes less than 150% of Area Median Income (AMI)
• Homeowners who own and occupy the property as their primary residence
• Homeowners must have and explain a financial hardship directly related to COVID-19 on or after Jan. 21, 2020
According to the website, due to the volume of applications, it can take six to eight weeks to receive a response.