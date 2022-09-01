LANSING — To provide continued protection to frontline health care workers treating COVID-19 patients and others, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has secured a donation of more than half a million medical gloves from SC Health, a medical durable goods distributor and seller, headquartered in South Carolina.
“Michigan’s health care workers have stepped up throughout the pandemic to take care of Michigan families,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “This generous donation from SC Health will help protect the health and safety of these heroes as they care for our friends and families in need of care.”
“Through our work with TrillaMed, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business based in Bingham Farms, Michigan, and our direct deliveries to the State of Michigan and the City of Detroit, we’ve seen first-hand the tremendous support and leadership Governor Whitmer and her administration provides to its citizens,” said Alex Szkaradek, chief executive officer, SC Health. “Because of this, we know that this crucial PPE is in the right hands to protect the people of Michigan by way of a top-notch health department and its courageous frontline workers.”
The gloves will be sent to Federally Qualified Health Clinics (FQHCs) and the State of Michigan’s five inpatient psychiatric hospitals. FQHCs provide comprehensive primary health care to more than 700,000 Michiganders including oral health, behavioral health, substance use and more. The state hospitals, overseen by MDHHS, serve individuals who have severe mental illness or intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Federally Qualified Health Centers are patient-centered local health care organizations that provide care to people who live in medically- underserved areas with services tailored to fit the unique needs of the communities they serve,” said Phillip Bergquist, Michigan Primary Care Association CEO. “Donations like this one help our dedicated staff continue our mission to provide high-quality, affordable and comprehensive medical services to our patients.”