EAST TAWAS — Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium has partnered with Google to offer an opportunity to earn a certificate in a high-growth field for free.
All trainings are offered online only so the individual must have internet/equipment access and the availability to dedicate at least 10 hours a week toward completing the training course. The training is geared for individuals who are in tech roles looking to improve skills, tech adjacent roles looking to build new skills, or individuals looking for a career change into a technology career.
A partnership between Google, the National Association of Workforce Board and Michigan Works! has made possible a limited number of scholarships for the Google Career Certificate Program, which includes training for IT support and automation, data analytics, project management, and user experience design certificates. No previous experience required, but applicants must be 18 years or older. The online trainings are offered through the Coursera platform.
For more information on how they can apply, contact Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium at www.miworksne.org or 800-285-WORK.