ALPENA – Region 9 Area Agency on Aging is hosting a free "Elder Abuse, Neglect, and Exploitation Prevention" webinar series via Zoom, on the third Wednesday of each month from 1 to 2 p.m. starting this month.
According to the agency, approximately one in ten Americans age 60 years or more have experienced some form of elder abuse. As with any public health challenge, no one can single-handedly stop elder abuse.
"It will take all of us working together to build a community in which people of all ages are safe and supported," said Maija Aikens, Long Term Care ombudsman with Region 9 Area Agency on Aging.
She said all are encouraged and welcome to attend this free, informative, and interactive virtual conference.
Included in the webinar series are:
June 15 – Challenging Perceptions: Sexual Violence in Later Life
Learn and define sexual violence, examine the stigma and barriers faced by survivors, and challenge your own assumptions to create a safer community presence.
July 20 – Basics of Elder Abuse
Elder abuse is any form of mistreatment that results in harm or loss to a vulnerable adult. Increasing awareness of elder abuse is a critical part of ensuring that all seniors' human rights are respected and protected every day.
Aug. 17 – Basics of Reporting Elder Abuse
Elder abuse, neglect and exploitation are highly underreported. Learn the factors that make a person more vulnerable or at risk for abuse, neglect or exploitation, and how to report elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.
For more information or to register contact aikensm@nemcsa.org or call 989-358-4630. Region 9 Area Agency on Aging is a division of division of Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA).