TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV from Berger Chevrolet in Grand Rapids, in the amount of $64,405.54, at its Feb. 15 regular meeting.
The vehicle includes the following specs:
• A vehicle mounted laptop from Patrol PC in the amount of $7,607.77.
• Emergency lights and equipment installation from Berger Chevrolet in the amount of $12,703.
• An Eagle 3 Speed Radar from Kustom Signals in the amount of $2,490.
• Fire arms from Hagland’s LLC in the amount of $1,539.98.
• Graphics from Signs Inc. in the amount of $300.
According to Iosco County Sheriff Frank Scott, the new Tahoe will be paid for in full from the following sources:
• Sale of the 2013 Ford Explorer $8,756.54
• Sale of the 2000 Ford van in the amount of $9,849
• A sign-on bonus from Combined Public Communications in the amount of $24,000
• A 35% grant from the USDA Rural Development in the amount of $21,800
Motion by Commissioner Terry Dutcher to approve the purchase of the Tahoe. Support from Commissioner Charles Finley, passed unanimously.
The commissioners also took the following actions at the meeting:
• Unanimously approved Resolution 2023-23 acknowledging the 125th anniversary of the Michigan Association of Counties. Motion to approve by Dutcher, with support from Commissioner Robert Huebel.
• Unanimously passed Resolution 2023-24 appointing Roger Houthoofd to the Economic Development Commission. “Roger knows his stuff,” said Huebel. Commissioner Brian Loeffler added that Houthoofd would be an asset to the commission. Finley said it will be nice to have representation from the west side of the county. Motion by Dutcher, with support from Finley. Houthoofd is a former county commissioner and a current trustee for Plainfield Township. The term is effective from March 1, 2023 to March 1, 2025.
• Unanimously passed Resolution 2023-25 to approve the bid from Lakeshore Contracting for the Annex Roof Project in the amount of $44,800. An additional $3,125 will be paid to Russo Engineering to serve as the construction manager. All of the funding will come from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Soboleski said the roof needs to be replaced badly. A representative from Russo Engineering told her the bid was for a very competitive price and it was not necessary for the county to go out for bid again. Motion by Dutcher, with support from Finley.
• Unanimously approved Resolution 2023-26a establishing signatories for Michigan Employees’ Retirement System (MERS) contracts and service credit purchase approvals. The resolution establishes the county controller/finance director and county clerk/assistant county controller as the signatories. Motion by Dutcher, support from Loeffler.
• Approved Resolution 2023-26b approving the MERS Participation Agreement and authorizing County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski to sign and execute on behalf of the county of Iosco. The change in the participation agreement will provide employees with the option of participating in a Roth IRA with no increase in the county part of the participation in their retirement plan. The commissioners agreed that this was a good addition to the plan. Motion by Dutcher, support from Loeffler.