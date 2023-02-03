TAWAS CITY – Inmates at the Iosco County Jail will soon be served a higher quality of food. The Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at the Feb. 1 regular meeting to change dietary vendors to Cellmate Food Solutions, Inc.
Commissioner Charles Finley made the motion to pass Resolution 2023-016 and received support from Commissioner Terry Dutcher.
The request came from Brian Golden, jail administrator for the county, who said he has received many complaints and grievances about the current vendor, Tigg’s Canteen Services. The county renewed the contract with Tigg’s in 2020. Golden said that Tigg’s requested a 32 cent increase per meal due to the increase in food costs. The county complied and after six months Tigg’s asked for an additional six months. Tigg’s also asked corrections staff to be responsible for serving a cold breakfast.
Golden reported that he tries the meals after complaints and that he agrees that the quality of the food has declined. While the Cellmate Food Solutions fee is 10 cents more per meal, Golden said the meals are of much higher quality. The meals provided by Cellmate Food Solutions will cost the county $2.65 per meal, currently the county is paying Tigg’s $2.55 per meal.
Golden said the meals currently provided are “very high carb” and don’t include any fruits or vegetables. He added that the breakfasts are the same every day and are very bland. Golden said a lot of hot sauce is purchased in the commissary. Jamie Carruther-Soboleski, county controller/finance director, added that the current vendor was eliminating all meat options and switching over to soy based products.
In addition to the meal cost, there is also a one-time fee of $8,615 to upgrade the current kitchen facilities to accommodate the new meal service. The upgrade includes electronic documentation which Golden says will eliminate the loss of data needed for reports.
Dutcher asked what happened to the $8,615 if the county is not satisfied with Cellmate Food Solutions at the end of the 90-day contract. Golden said the equipment purchased belongs to the county and is covered by the commissary line item in the budget.