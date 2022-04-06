OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees postponed action on a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for improvements to Oscoda Beach Park at their March 28 meeting.
The grant application is due to the state of Michigan on April 15. According to Superintendent Tammy Kline the township is using an “a la carte” approach to the proposal.
Supervisor Ann Richards asked how much funding the township is going to apply for. Rick Freeman from ROWE Professional Services indicated that the township would be applying for improvements that had been identified over the past several years.
He was unsure how much would be requested at this time. Staff and Freeman will be going back to the board at their April 11 meeting with a list of priority improvements and requesting a resolution to apply for the grant from the board. Freeman indicated that the pier extension would not be included in the application.
Richards said that she will not be in attendance at the April 11 meeting because she will be on vacation.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth made a motion to postpone action on the grant proposal. He received support from Clerk Josh Sutton, the motion passed unanimously.
According to Freeman, the improvement plans include eliminating the existing bathroom to build a larger one, increasing the size of the splashpad, moving the skatepark and making the area more “hotel friendly”.
EIC Director Todd Dickerson indicated that CDBG funded projects need to be “shovel ready” in order to be competitive. Trustee Tim Cummings indicated that the township could revise the plans if they did not get the amount requested. Trustee Jeremy Spencer commented that the plans include “a real skatepark."
Kline commented that the plan includes rental canopies at the beach that would be handled through the township office, similar to how rental of Warrior Pavilion and other township facilities is handled.