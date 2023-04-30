OSCODA – The play Gaslight, a thriller set in 1880s London, had its opening night to an enthusiastic audience at the Shoreline Players Theater on Saturday.
Veteran Shoreline Player Rebecca Collier plays the lead, Bella Manningham. Bella hears footsteps at night, the picture on the wall and a number of her belongings go missing, and the gaslight in her home is being lowered (hence the name). Collier embodies Bella and convincingly expresses a range of emotions from joy to utter despair. The play takes place on one day, which ends up being both the best and worst day of Bella’s life.
Bella is married to Jack, played by Michal Jacot, an overbearing, manipulative, abusive husband who leads Bella to question her own sanity. Jacot exudes equal parts arrogance and evil and most women wanted to exact revenge on him as they were leaving the theater. Collier assured the audience as they were leaving that Jacot was really a great guy. While new to the Shoreline Players stage, Jacot is a playwright and a founding member of the Tawas Bay Players and has performed with them often.
Brian Boje plays Detective Rough. Boje made his debut on the Shoreline stage during Everybody Loves Opal earlier this season. He appeared much more comfortable and had an easier time remembering the large amount of dialogue during Gaslight. His performance was very convincing and he appears to have been bitten by the theater bug as he also served on the set design and construction, set painting and set dressing crews.
Tina Wells is cast as Nancy, a flirty maid who aspires to be the lady of the house. Audience members will remember Wells from last year’s production of Messiah on the Frigidaire. Angelee Nelson plays Elizabeth, a sweet, subservient maid who encourages Bella to stay strong. Eric Koppen, Patrick Boje and Emily Peters, who all play police officers, round out the cast.
In a nutshell, Gaslight is a dark tale of a marriage based on deceit and trickery, and an abusive husband’s commitment to driving his wife insane. Ingrid Bergman won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1944 for the American film adaptation of the play.
The Shoreline production is directed by Renee Diener, with assistant director Nicole Markey and is produced by Sue Miller working with assistant producer Chelsea Miller. Technical Director is Eric Joseph, with Owen Markey, Paul Grabstanowicz and Chelsea Miller serving on the tech crew. Nicole Market serves as the stage manager with Sue Miller as the assistant stage manager. The stage crew includes Renee Diener, April Boje and Partrick Boje.
Lisa Mandeville produced the cast board, programs and posters, Rose and Tammie Wilson worked concessions. Set design and construction was completed by Diane Teddy, Sue Miller, Nicole Markey, Rebecca Collier, Eric Koppen Brian Boje, April Boje, Patrick Boje and Chelsea Miller. Set painting by April Boje, Brian Boje, Patrick Boje and Renee Diener. Set dressing by April Boje, Brian Boje, Patrick Boje, Rebecca Collier, Renee Diener, Michal Jacot and Tina Wells.
Gaslight was written in 1938 by the British novelist and playwright Patrick Hamilton during a dark period in his life after he had been hit by a car and became disfigured and his mother had died by suicide.
Be advised that there are loud noises and scenes of both verbal and physical violence during the performance.
The show is running three days the first weekend of May. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available for shows on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at shorelineplayers.org or at the box office prior to the show.
The Shoreline Players Community Theater is located at 6000 N. Skeel Avenue in the Wurtsmith District, next to the Robert J. Parks Library. In 2023, the Shoreline Players are celebrating 50 years of bringing performances to Oscoda.
Shoreline Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit, community theater group whose mission is to serve and educate adults and youth in all aspects of theater arts, while striving to create a dynamic and nurturing environment for imagination and entertainment.
The term gaslighting has recently gained popularity. Merriam-Webster defines it as “psychological manipulation” to make someone question their “perception of reality” leading to “dependence on the perpetrator”. The term has received a number of notable recognitions. The American Dialect Society named gaslight the “most useful” new word of 2016.