WASHINGTON, D.C. – In recent weeks, both Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI) and Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) have addressed U.S. Air Force (AF) Secretary Frank Kendall, regarding the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda.
It was on April 27 when Bergman, chair of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, pressed Kendall on the PFAS cleanup at WAFB.
"Will the Air Force commit to stop the flow of PFAS into public waterways, and contain it within the boundaries of the Base, without further delay?" Bergman questioned Kendall, while giving his remarks.
Bergman noted that state and local health departments have issued five separate public health warnings regarding PFAS.
Additionally, he stated that the AF has been collecting data on PFAS contamination for more than 13 years, and yet they are still years away from having a final cleanup plan.
To watch Bergman’s full remarks, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnSUMTfhsRM.
Similarly – and while also advocating for the long-term success of Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township – Peters urged the Department of Defense (DoD) to clean up the PFAS contamination at WAFB, during a May 2 Senate Armed Services Committee hearing with Kendall.
The hearing comes after Peters convened a meeting the prior week with Kendall and members of the Michigan congressional delegation to continue their bipartisan, bicameral push for a new fighter mission at Selfridge. It also builds on Peters’ long-standing efforts to address PFAS contamination and hold the DoD responsible for cleaning up these dangerous chemicals across Michigan, including at WAFB.
"Selfridge plays a key role in our national defense and I’ll continue to hold the Air Force accountable to the long-term commitments they made to our state," said Peters, a former Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
"As the Air Force works to reorient their fleet for future military operations, I’ll keep fighting to deliver federal investments at Selfridge – including resources for a new fighter mission," Peters stated. "While we continue to advance Michigan’s strong defense footprint, I’ll also keep working to protect the health and safety of Michiganders and ensure the Defense Department is held accountable for PFAS cleanup efforts, including at Wurtsmith in Oscoda."
To watch Peters’ questioning at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Selfridge, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fj7nKdLyI8o. To view his PFAS remarks, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBHtNDysFjE.
As also noted by Bergman, Peters says that the AF has been investigating PFAS contamination at WAFB for more than 13 years; however, the AF has yet to implement a cohesive clean-up plan, despite awarding a contract for remediation efforts. As a result, Oscoda residents have sought urgent actions to stop the flow of PFAS-contaminated groundwater into public waterways.
It was during the hearing when Peters pressed Kendall to commit to taking remedial actions now, without any further delays.