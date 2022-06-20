EAST TAWAS – Cara Elizabeth Cummings, 35, East Tawas, could be sentenced to as much as life in prison if convicted as charged for the two felony offenses she allegedly committed earlier this year.
Michigan State Police (MSP) Spl./Lt. Kimberly Vetter, Public Information Officer for the Third District Headquarters, said that Cummings was arrested on June 3 and is facing one count of delivery of a controlled substance causing death, as well as one count of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, less than 50 grams.
The former is punishable by life in prison or any term of years. The second count carries a penalty of 20 years and/or $25,000, and a consecutive sentence may be imposed for any other felony conviction.
Cummings is accused of selling drugs to Eric Robert Jordan, 35, East Tawas, which Vetter says that Jordan believed was heroin. However, during the investigation which ensued after Jordan passed away on March 15, police determined that it was a mix of fentanyl and the pain medication tramadol.
Cummings was arraigned in Iosco County’s 81st District Court earlier this month, and entered a not guilty plea on both counts. She was then scheduled for a probable cause conference on June 7 and, right after this publication went to print, was to attend a preliminary exam on Tuesday, June 21.
As of press time, Iosco County Jail staff say that Cummings remains lodged in the jail and that her bond has been set at $400,000, 10 percent cash/surety.
Documents from her June 7 court appearance read that the defendant’s request for a lower bond and to enter rehab was denied at that time.
As originally reported, it was in the early morning hours of March 15 when MSP West Branch Post troopers and Iosco County EMS personnel were dispatched to an address in the 500 block of West Westover Street in East Tawas, for a medical emergency.
Vetter says that police were called to the residence at about 4:50 a.m. Upon their arrival, they found a female attempting CPR on Jordan.
According to the MSP, troopers, EMS staff and East Tawas First Responders attempted life-saving measures on Jordan, which were unsuccessful.
As stated in court records, Jordan did not have a pulse and was not breathing. Following the CPR and rescue breathing attempts, he was pronounced deceased.
Investigation at the scene indicated that the death was suspicious in nature and potentially tied to a narcotics overdose.
While interviewing the woman who was in the residence and attempting CPR, an MSP trooper says it was determined that Jordan had met with someone earlier in the night and that his cell phone contained information about his activities prior to his death.
A detective/trooper with the Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group was notified of the incident and responded to the scene. He and an MSP trooper reportedly observed multiple messages in Jordan’s cell phone from the same number, on the evening of March 14.
Authorities state in court records that it was determined Jordan left his residence that night, walked a short distance and met with someone to purchase narcotics. Text messages allegedly revealed that the suspected dealer advised Jordan that the substance was strong and to only do a small amount.
Along with other evidence, a cell phone ping of the number he had been communicating with allegedly showed the phone to be at or within ¼-mile of the suspect residence, in the 400 block of West State Street, which is listed as Cummings’ address.
A search warrant was authorized and, when it was served at noon on March 15, police say that Cummings was located inside the residence.
During the search, a metal tin was allegedly found in her bedroom, containing a folded piece of paper with suspected narcotics.
She was interviewed at the MSP East Tawas Detachment, where police claim that Cummings admitted to meeting with Jordan in her driveway on the night of March 14, and selling 1/10 of a gram of heroin (fentanyl) to him for $20. Cummings also allegedly admitted that the drugs had been kept in the same metal tin which was located during the search warrant.
According to police in their statement to the court, approximately one gram of fentanyl was found folded in a piece of paper in the metal tin. This amount can be divided into 10 individual packets and sold for $20 each, which is in line with Cummings’ aforementioned statement to police.
Packaging and a digital scale consistent with the distribution of narcotics were allegedly located inside the home, as well.
The white powder from the tin was sent to a lab for analysis, and was identified to be fentanyl and tramadol.
Toxicology results from Jordan’s autopsy showed that he had fentanyl in his blood. His cause of death was determined to be drug intoxication from fentanyl.
Vetter added that based on the investigation, Jordan allegedly fell in the West Westover Street home on the evening of March 14. He hit his head, was taken to the hospital and then released.
Vetter said there was no indication at the original scene that it was an overdose. But upon knowing the full picture now – that the substance he used and reportedly thought to be heroin was actually fentanyl and tramadol – it appears that the drugs he purchased allegedly caused his fall the night before he passed away.