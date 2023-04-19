ALPENA – MemberXP, a leading CX program offered through CU Solutions Group, has named Northland Area Federal Credit Union (NAFCU) as one of their 2023 Best of the Best award winners.
Annually, the Best of the Best award is given to credit unions that consistently provide extraordinary service, as reported by their own members. Only the highest-performing credit unions using the MemberXP program receive this incredible honor.
More than 300,000 member surveys were completed in 2022, providing data on key performance indicators and specific feedback regarding financial experiences, such as opening an account or applying for a loan. With an 11% YOY increase in the number of credit unions using MemberXP, the winners represent the best-in-class of customer service for the industry.
Across two universal CX metrics, Net Promoter Score (NPS) ® and Member Effort Score (MES), rankings are determined and verified. The top 25% of performers in each financial experience receive the awards.
“We are pleased that our members across our field of membership took the time to give us feedback on our service," said Deanna Reeves, NAFCU VP of Member Service. "We respect their opinions and dedicate ongoing resources to improving our members’ experience.
"Being a partner in providing financial support and guidance is at the core of what we do. I am proud of the team at Northland Area Federal Credit Union for making that possible for our members."