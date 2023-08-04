MULTIPLE INJURIES – Investigators from the Michigan State Police West Branch Post report that the driver of the Subaru pictured above at right, failed to yield at the intersection of Wilber and Monument roads, resulting in a head-on crash with the driver of the other vehicle seen here. There were a total of five people involved in the collision – which occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Aug. 1 – all of whom were transported to hospitals via ambulance, upon sustaining varying degrees of injuries.