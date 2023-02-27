EAST TAWAS – Huron Community Bank is proud to announce the promotion of Paul Phelan to vice president of Compliance, BSA and Security Officer.
Paul has been with Huron Community Bank since 1989, advancing from part-time teller, through Consumer and Commercial Lending as well as Branch Management before his current position.
When asked to choose his favorite aspects about Huron Community Bank, Paul said, “There are just too many great things to pick favorites.”
Paul’s desire to serve his community is not only evident in his work at Huron Community Bank, but also in the number of services and support he has lent the local communities. He has served several terms on his local school board, as well as being a township trustee and volunteer firefighter for over 30 years. All positions underscore Paul’s ongoing love and dedication for the local community.
Paul has many goals as Compliance, Bank Secrecy and Security officer, but his primary emphasis remains clear.
“My main objective is to remain focused on the implementation of new technology that will help Huron Community Bank keep up with its growth and ever increasing responsibility in this area,” he said.
Huron Community Bank congratulates Paul on this latest achievement in a valued career.