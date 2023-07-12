LANSING – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is requesting that shoreline property owners remove sandbags which were placed along shorelines, from when high Great Lakes water levels threatened properties in 2020.
According to EGLE, the sandbags were authorized as temporary actions to help property owners along the Great Lakes prevent erosion impacts to their land and structures. The sandbags must be removed before they deteriorate and leave behind plasticized materials in the water and along the shore.
Many sandbags were installed under a Minor Project (MP) permit – under Part 325, Great Lakes Submerged Lands, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, as amended (NREPA) – or using the exemption created under Part 353, Sand Dunes Protection and Management, of the NREPA.
Both the MP permits and the Part 353 exemption required removal of the sandbags when the water level fell below the ordinary high-water mark (OHWM).
EGLE reports that Lakes Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie have had sustained water levels below their respective OHWMs for a significant period. Lake Superior water levels have continued to be higher, and the sandbags already installed on that shoreline can remain in place at this time.
Those who installed sandbags under an EGLE permit – using the Part 353 exemption – or without a permit, will be contacted regarding removal of sandbags in the next several weeks.
EGLE encourages property owners to begin removing the sandbags as soon as possible. For more details on this and other topics related to Great Lakes water levels, go to michigan.gov/egle/about/organization/water-resources/submerged-lands/great-lakes-water-levels or contact the EGLE district office which covers your county. (For Iosco County, this is Samantha Peterson of EGLE’s Water Resources Division, who can be reached at 989-280-0089).