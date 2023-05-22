TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area baseball team played in three games at the Ogemaw Heights Invitational on Saturday. The Braves lost to host Ogemaw Heights 2-0, topped Cass City 4-3 in game two but then ended the day with a loss to Gladwin, 8-3.
Against Ogemaw, Jake Hazen took the loss, despite throwing well. He went six innings and gave up two runs on five hits and five strikeouts.
Evan Mochty had a triple to highlight the offense, with Bobby Turner and Max Herrick getting one hit each.
Mochty earned the win against Cass City. He went six innings and gave up three runs, zero earned on seven hits and five strikeouts.
Kadin Bellinger had a double, single and two RBI, with Cooper Gorman and Herrick getting one hit apiece.
In the Gladwin game, Marshall Turner took the loss, striking out one batter in three and two-third innings. Granite Barringer pitched in relief and struck out two in one and one-third innings of work.
Mochty had a single and two RBI, Barringer had a single and an RBI and with one hit each was Gavin Shawn, Gorman, Ethan Hedglin and Turner.
On Friday, Tawas hosted Beaverton for two games. They lost both of these contests, 10-0 and 9-1.
Hedglin took the loss in game one, going five innings and giving up 10 runs, three earned on 12 hits and five strikeouts.
Shawn had the team’s lone hit.
In game two, Gorman took the loss, going five innings and allowing eight runs, two earned on seven hits, two strikeouts and four walks.
On offense, Hazen had two hits, Bellinger had a single and an RBI and Mochty singled and drew two walks. Shawn was also able to reach base on a pair of walks.
Tawas hosted Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday and hosts Alcona on Thursday in their regular season finale. The Braves open up Division 3 district action on June 2 at Meridian, against the winner of a game played between Pinconning and Standish-Sterling.