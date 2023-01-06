EAST TAWAS – Develop Iosco (DI) is partnering with the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce to hold a networking event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
At the heart of DI’s slogan (community, synergy, solutions) is the keen recognition that relationships drive the success of any business endeavor, according to Chris Young, DI communications officer. Young said while there will not be an “official” program, DI does plan to make some key announcements and inspire businesses to revisit their vision, mission and goals for 2023. A strolling supper will be provided.
The link to RSVP is on the DI homepage at www.develop-iosco.org or you can email membership@tawas.com. RSVP by or on Monday, Jan. 16.
For additional information about Develop Iosco and its initiatives, visit the DI website at www.develop-iosco.org. You can also follow DI on Facebook and LinkedIn.