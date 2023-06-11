EAST TAWAS – Despite their business being damaged by fire recently, Michael and Katy Butzin of Tawas Bay Dry Cleaners are striving to prevent lapses in the services provided to their customers.
As reported in last week’s edition of the Iosco County News-Herald, East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) and Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) personnel were dispatched to the business at about 8:30 p.m. on June 2, in response to a structure fire.
Located at 227 Newman St. in downtown East Tawas, firefighters arrived at the establishment to find smoke showing out of the chimney and dryer vent, according to the incident report prepared by ETFD Chief Bill Deckett.
As a precaution, he said that the nearby Lake House apartments were evacuated. Residents were allowed to return a short time later, at about 10 p.m.
When responders made entry into the dry cleaners, they extinguished the flames, cleared the smoke and checked for any fire extension. Communication was also made with the Butzins, who own the business, as well as with the building owner, Greg Gueldenzopf.
TCFD crews were then released, after which the ETFD proceeded to remove water from the floor of the structure. They cleared the scene just after 10 p.m., approximately 1½ hours following their initial arrival.
However, both departments were again dispatched to the dry cleaners that evening, at 11:30 p.m.
Based on the incident report, the business owners had stayed on scene after the first call. They turned the power back on in order to begin some cleanup, during which they observed fire above the drywall ceiling, where wiring ran to the rear of the building.
Deckett states that firefighters pulled down the ceiling and took out the roofing above the area, to extinguish the small fire and remove burnt material.
Following their response to the second call, the last unit cleared the scene at 1:10 a.m.
According to the report, there were no human factors associated with the ignition in this instance, or the first fire.
The building was insured and, with both the property and contents at an estimated $80,000 each, the total pre-incident value was $160,000.
The losses resulting from the initial fire were reportedly $16,000, while there were $6,000 in losses due to the second incident.
The main floor of the single-story Tawas Bay Dry Cleaners measures 3,000 square feet, and the venue is situated between other businesses downtown. Deckett advised that no adjoining structures were damaged, and there were no injuries.
He added that the insurance investigator has since been on site and, confirming the thoughts of the ETFD, it was determined that the main fire started in front of a set of washers.
"In that area was a plastic basket that had clothes and/or sheets in it," Deckett advised.
He said that the initial fire most likely started in or around the basket but, as of press time, the cause remains unknown.
"When we were called back later in the evening, there was a smoldering fire above the drywall ceiling in the area where the wiring was located," he also explained. "Again, the cause was undetermined, but may have been caused by wiring that had been damaged from heat from the first call and then shorted out causing a small fire."
In the meantime, the Butzins wish to ensure the public that they are doing everything in their power to resume business as usual and continue serving their customers.
"Upon arriving to the business we were thankful that the wonderful firefighters and officers were doing what they could to protect everything in the business," read a post to the establishment’s Facebook page, in part, shortly after the fire. "It’s extremely overwhelming all of the thoughts and unknown answers to the many questions everyone (including ourselves) may have."
It was also stated that they will try to update everyone as they find out more, as well – and the Butzins have adhered to that commitment.
Katy Butzin shared that, fortunately, most of the clothes which were in the building at the time were not damaged beyond repair. The items were picked up on June 7, by a company which specializes in fire and smoke damage. The hope is that all of the personal belongings will be back within a week, at which point Katy will reach out to the owners and inform them of where and when they can get their items.
In terms of the clothing, she said that there were only a couple losses as a result of the fire, and that she has contacted these respective owners, as well.
Katy remarked that she feels terrible about what happened and knows that people are concerned as to whether their items will be okay. Remedies are already underway, and she added that patrons have been very nice and understanding regarding the situation.
Until the existing building is back up and running, a verbal agreement is in place for Tawas Bay Dry Cleaners to operate from another storefront on Newman Street.
Katy said that a couple more inspections are needed, before someone can come in and clean the building which currently houses Tawas Bay Dry Cleaners. So, she may be able to conduct business from the Butzins’ existing store, as well; it just depends on how long it will take to begin and then complete the actual clean-up process.
Either way, there are no plans to cease services while the remaining details are sorted out. The business – which Katy says is the only dry cleaner in Iosco County – will be working with another dry cleaner in the interim, to continue meeting the needs of those in the local area.
Tawas Bay Dry Cleaners can still be reached by dialing the same phone number, 989-362-5161, as all calls will be forwarded directly to Katy.
In another recent post to the business’s social media, at www.facebook.com/tawasbaydrycleaners, representatives expressed their appreciation for everyone who has kept them in their thoughts and prayers. Along with noting that there will be more information to come, as far as where they will continue to conduct business, they also acknowledged all of the customers, community members and friends, who they say have been amazing during this time.