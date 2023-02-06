HALE – The Hale girls basketball team started off Thursday’s road North Star League Little Dipper game in Fairview a bit on the slow side. The Lady Eagles eventually figured things out just enough though, playing their way to a 36-25 victory.
“We got ourselves in foul trouble early and it kind of kept the brakes on all night,” head coach Joe Kimmerer said. “There just wasn’t any flow to the game. Just as we started to get going we had to make substitutions. I’m happy that we found a way through a tough night.”
Hale led just 4-2 after the first quarter, and led 12-10 at the break. They pulled away to lead 21-13 entering the fourth for some breathing room and finished up the win in the final eight minutes of play.
Callie Hicks had one of her best games of the season with 14 points, Dalaney Kimmerer had five points and five assists, Felicity Hicks had five points and four rebounds, Ali Beebe had four points and eight rebounds, Aurora Brito had four points and with two apiece was Bailey Hewitt and Erica Bernard.
Jessie Ross led Fairview with 14 points.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31 Hale won another NSL Little Dipper, this time in Atlanta, 33-24.
“I felt we gave really good effort,” Kimmerer said. “We didn’t score the ball like we would’ve liked but we moved the ball pretty well and had long offensive positions to get the shots we wanted.”
Hale was behind 8-7 after the first quarter, but pulled ahead to lead 16-10 at the half and 24-13 entering the fourth.
Callie Hicks led the way with nine points and two steals, Beebe had six points and seven rebounds, Brito chipped in with five points and five rebounds, F. Hicks had five points and four rebounds, Kimmerer added four points, five assists and four steals with Hewitt and Erica Bernard adding two points each.
Atlanta was paced by Shaelynne Lance with 17 points.
Hale (8-5 overall, 5-2 NSL Little Dipper) played at AuGres on Monday, hosts Posen on Thursday and hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday.