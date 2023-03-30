TAWAS CITY – Iosco County Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC) recently awarded nine new grants totaling $11,711 to area nonprofits for programs and projects that benefit area youth.
The Iosco County Community Foundation (ICCF) Board of Directors approved the Youth Advisory Council’s grant recommendations on March 22.
• Alabaster Township received $1,000 for the development of the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve Trail.
• Ascension St. Joseph Foundation received $1,000 for its “Reach Out and Read” program.
• Eastern National Forest Interpretive Association received $1,000 for a project to put murals in restrooms at Iosco County trailheads in an effort to reduce vandalism.
• Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church received $1,200 to purchase food for their “Feeding Hungry Students” project.
• Iosco County Coats for Kids received $1,000 to purchase shoes, socks, and boots for students in Iosco County.
• Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA) received $1,000 for a project to build out a classroom that will house a community education coordinator at Tawas Area Schools.
• Tawas Wellness Warriors received $1,500 to support programming costs for its wellness workshops, fitness classes and teen life skills courses.
The Iosco County Youth Advisory Council is a group of young people ages 12 to 21 from Iosco County. Working with adult advisors, these youth work to improve the lives of other children in the community through the allocation of grant money. With initial funding support by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, YAC teaches young people the importance of philanthropy through community service, leadership and grant making.
The next deadline for grant opportunities through ICCF is with the Community Improvement Grant. Applications are due May 1. Nonprofits, schools, government agencies and churches interested in applying for a Community Improvement Grant can access the guidelines and online application at iccf-online.org.
The Iosco County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan (CFNEM), which serves as the administrative arm for ICCF. Committed to providing people who care about the future of the region and its communities with unique and effective ways of supporting their community now, and for generations to come, ICCF is led by a volunteer board of local citizens.
The foundation oversees a group of permanently endowed funds from a wide range of donors. Gifts of all sizes from individuals, families, businesses, and agencies are invested in a balanced, well-managed portfolio to build endowments, enabling support for local community nonprofits now and forever.
To donate or learn more about how community foundations work, visit iccf-online.org or call 989-354-6881; toll-free: 877-354-6881.