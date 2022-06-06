TAWAS CITY – Every year, before the Tawas High School seniors graduate, they go through a ritual known as “Project Graduation.”
“It’s a very fun night to have where the kids get together as a final send off as the class of 2022. Everything they have done in their senior year has culminated to this,” said Assistant Principal Stacey Mochty.
Project Graduation is a lock-in style event, where the senior class stays within the confines of the Tawas Area High School, participating in fun activities hosted by parents and volunteers. It happened Saturday, June 4.
It is done in coordination with the Iosco Substance Free Coalition, whose mission is “to protect our community and youth from substance misuse.”
Instead of going out and partying the night before Commencement on Sunday, project graduation ensures the safety of the students by providing a substance free night of games and activities so they can all graduate together the next day.
Mochty reported around 90 students attended, which is a 98% attendance rate from the Class of 2022. The rest are unable to attend as they are going to sporting events.
Project Graduation is a “Team Effort” facilitated not just by faculty but also by heavy involvement with the parents. Mochty said after this night, preparations for next year’s Project Graduation transition to the parents of the incoming senior class.
Going through the halls, the students all wear uniforms composed of colored T-shirts.
One group were self-titled the “Nerds.”
Questioned on their nerd credentials, they listed their extensive knowledge of anime, video games and episodes of My Little Pony.
Emilee Bessey trumped the nerds in anime knowledge with her knowledge of Sailor Moon, Futari wa Pretty Cure and Jitaku Shouhen Hanako Kun.
“I like to be able to run around the halls, and not have anybody tell me what I have to wear.” said team captain Makayla Fore.
“We’re called the nerds because we are all weird people who play video games for a living. We got the most creative people in this group here. We have an amazing artist.”
Another nerd, John Villegas, said his nerd superpower was that he “had a job.”
The Nerds, like all the other teams, went around the halls of Tawas High participating in different activities put on by volunteers.
Activities ranged from getting a team photo, to flipping a coin and guessing heads or tails, to physical activities like shooting Nerf guns and a relay race.
The activities went on all night until 2:30 a.m. Everybody stayed up all night for one big pajama party in the school.
Volunteers were mainly parents and school faculty.
Retired teacher and event coordinator T.D. Haskins led the event, planning out the relay race and physical activities for the kids to participate in.
“I love kids,” he said. “I have taught for 34 years, starting with eighth graders. I’m also the National Honor Society advisor and the Tawas announcer for sporting events. I love it all. I can’t golf, I’m terrible at the sport, so this is all I have.”
This older man still has the charisma of a veteran teacher, motivating the kids with a wit and sarcasm only found in those with a lifetime commitment to education.
“I do take bribes. Wait, don’t print that!”
On a more serious note, Haskins said one of the biggest aspects of his life was service. He said the night of working with kids and seeing them have fun made him very happy.
“It was tremendous. I would give it an A+.”
He wanted to point out how the kids raised and donated $500 in honor of Sherrie Barringer and dedicated the night in her honor.
Barringer was the student and counseling secretary at Tawas Area High School before she recently passed away.
“The kids loved her. She always went the extra mile to help them out with whatever they needed.”
The funding will go towards her memorial to be installed on the premises of Tawas Area High School.