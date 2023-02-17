OSCODA – Kevin Kubik, who was a sergeant in the Oscoda Township Police Department, attended the Feb. 13 regular meeting of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees to ask if he could get his job back.
Kubik started his comments by saying that he was exercising his first amendment right for free speech and that he was asking to not be retaliated against or discriminated against for exercising that right.
Kubik asked for additional time to speak and was told by Supervisor Ann Richards that there was a four-minute time limit for public comment. He said that he tried to get on the board agenda by sending Superintendent Tammy Kline an e-mail. Kline declined his request to be placed on the agenda.
Kubik said Kline told him he could speak during public comment and that he could ask for more time. Richards clarified that he could ask for more time but that the board did not need to grant it.
Kubik asked about Kline’s response, published in the Oscoda Press about who could hire a police officer.
“Is Chief David the only one that has the power and authority to hire a police officer in the township?” Kubik asked. Richards said that David would make a recommendation but that the final approval was a board decision.
Kubik reminded the board that he was given his position back in May 2022 in arbitration and that he sued the police chief and the superintendent and those lawsuits were settled.
“I guess I’m looking for guidance from you guys as well. If I apply for the police department position and the firefighter position, do I stand a chance of being able to come back or be brought back to serve my community based on the past?” Kubik asked.
“If you had something wrong done to you unjustly, wouldn’t you fight back or try to stand up for what was done wrongfully against you? I’m assuming every one of you would,” Kubik said emphatically.
“I don’t want you to be mad at me or upset with me because I did what anyone should do,” Kubik commented.
“I beat the township in arbitration. I was awarded my position back,” Kubik said.
Kubik said he didn’t want the past to be held against him.
“I should have never been able to beat the township and been awarded my position back,” Kubik added.
Kubik asked to come before the board to give them his side of the story that they were never told.
“I beat Ms. Kline and the chief. There’s more than what you were provided. I want to be able to get my reputation back. Because I enjoyed working for the township. I want my pension, I want my retirement,“ at this point Kubik’s time ran out.
As previously reported, according to Kubik, he was awarded his position back as sergeant of the Oscoda Police Department in May of 2022 by the arbitrator. At the time Kubik decided to pursue his civil lawsuits with the township rather than get his job back. Kubik and the township settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. Now Kubik says he wants to return to being a police officer and firefighter for the township.