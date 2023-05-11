ALPENA – Originally from Ohio, Laura Hickman was raised in Oscoda Township since the age of 3. She currently resides in New York City, and the 2000 Alpena Community College (ACC) graduate was recently honored with the 2023 ACC Distinguished Graduate Award.
This occurred on May 11, during the ACC commencement ceremony in Park Arena, at the college’s main campus in Alpena.
The ACC Distinguished Graduate Award, which has been given for more than 30 years, is conferred upon graduates of the college who have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in their profession and have made a remarkable positive impact on others through philanthropy or service.
As noted in a press release, the productive, meaningful lives honorees have led demonstrate how an ACC education provides the foundation for a lifetime of achievement.
Hickman has dedicated her life to the service of others through her work with nonprofit organizations. In particular, she has devoted the majority of her career to the service of children and adults with developmental disabilities. She began this work when she was 19 years old, as a direct support professional in Oscoda.
Upon graduation from Oscoda High School, and armed with her degree from ACC, she went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in human services from Kennesaw State University in Georgia, where she continued her work for the developmentally disabled as a direct support professional.
Hickman then completed a master’s degree program in public administration at the Metropolitan College of New York, and continued to serve the community as a service coordinator for United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of New York City.
From there, she was tasked with heading several programs for UCP, including a home modification program to increase access to clients’ homes, as well as a national information and referral website for parents of recently diagnosed children.
Following a period of time spent with the Cleveland Clinic’s Philanthropy Department, Hickman committed several years to Action Against Hunger, a global nonprofit dedicated to the eradication of hunger and food insecurity in northern Africa. She accompanied donors to Kenya and Uganda to see the work being done firsthand and to raise funds for the continuation of that work.
Ultimately, Hickman returned to UCP in New York City, now rebranded as Adapt Community Network, to serve as the senior vice president of marketing and communication. In her current role, she oversees internal and external communication for the $300 million organization and spearheads its fundraising efforts, running several successful fundraising events per year, including the annual awards gala.
True to her roots, she also maintains a relationship with another disability organization to provide backup coverage as a direct support staff member when needed.
In addition to dedicating her career to the service of the developmentally disabled, Hickman volunteers through the PTA at her children’s school to provide material assistance to migrant families that have recently arrived in the New York City area, frequently assisting with the organization of clothing drives and other related efforts.
As shared in the press release, Hickman is the main public voice for the largest nonprofit organization supporting the disabled community in New York City and works tirelessly to allow those that she serves to lead independent, fulfilling and successful lives.
She is often asked to speak on various topics involving the communities she serves, at statewide and national conferences. She was recently asked to present a talk at the New York State Cerebral Palsy conference on engagement and social media in the context of philanthropic giving.
Hickman has also presented seminars on information and referral efforts, as well as available services at conferences throughout the country, and is recognized as a leader in her field.
Further, she has served on the board of directors for two non-profits. She was on the board of the Summit County (Ohio) chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and also served on the board of Harlem Grown, a Manhattan-based nonprofit which teaches urban farming, nutrition, economics and sustainability to youth in Harlem communities.
She serves on the executive board of the PTA at the 75 Morton Street school in New York City, as well, where her triplet sons are enrolled in seventh grade.