East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.