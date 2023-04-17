East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.