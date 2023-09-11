HALE – It was a winning start to North Star League Little Dipper play for the Hale volleyball team. The Lady Eagles were playing at Fairview on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and notched a straight sets win, 25-13, 25-15 and 25-14.
“Girls are still working on getting their rhythm in defense, working as a team, and keeping each other positively motivated,” head coach Toni Nieman said. “Staying positive is going to be a key to success with this team.”
Ali Beebe was able to get seven kills, 10 assists and three aces while Liz Wolanin had four kills, seven aces and 10 assists.
Hale (2-4 overall, 1-0 NSL Little Dipper) hosted Oscoda on Tuesday and returns to action on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Alcona.