OSCODA – The following is the second of a two-part story on the Aug. 16 Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting. The efforts that will be made at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda – pertaining to four interim remedial actions (IRAs) which proponents have pushed for to help stop the spread of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination from WAFB – were outlined in part one. This week, the focus shifts to other updates provided at the meeting, such as a progress report on two IRAs which are already in the works at WAFB.
Prior to the presentations, as the meeting commenced in the Oscoda United Methodist Church, it was also livestreamed and Congressman Jack Bergman (MI-01) was among the virtual attendees.
Sharing that he was glad to be taking part and listening in on the discussions, he added that it will help set the stage for the next time that he’s physically in the area, where he hopes to continue the WAFB conversations face-to-face with stakeholders.
Bergman told RAB members and other advocates that they have his support in what they’re trying to do at Wurtsmith.
Likening the situation to a big ball of string, he said that in some cases they need to collectively unravel this before it can be put back together – and in a way that they know the restoration at WAFB needs to happen – for the betterment of the community.
Therefore, Bergman advised that they have a partner not only in him, but also in his office, noting that these representatives are very tightly tied to the both the area and the issues at hand.
He concluded his statement by acknowledging all of the efforts put in by the community.
In response, RAB Member Denise Bryan, who is the health officer for District Health Department’s No. 2 and No. 4, expressed her gratitude to Bergman for sitting in on the talks.
Bryan said that any advocacy to help with the RAB actions will be greatly appreciated, and she looks forward to following up with the congressman in the near future.
Mirroring this, Bergman’s involvement was also recognized by RAB Member Cathy Wusterbarth. She pointed out that in addition to his presence that evening, she appreciates how he and his office have been engaged with the community in the past.
Wusterbarth then asked for another guest to be introduced, Greg Gangnuss, who is the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) division chief for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC).
Attending in person, he was welcomed to the front of the room by AFCEC Program Manager/BRAC Environmental Coordinator Steven Willis, who is also the government co-chair of the RAB.
Willis’s direct supervisor, Gordon Smith, was introduced to the audience, as well.
When Gangnuss addressed the crowd, he said that he is serving in a role previously occupied by Dr. Stephen TerMaath, who retired a little more than a year ago. Among his division chief duties, Gangnuss looks at the qualifications of RAB candidates, and has final say on who is elected to the boards. He is also responsible for decision-making if the groups reach an impasse on such matters as membership, whether or not to disband a RAB and so on.
In what marked the first time in 20 years since he had been to Wurtsmith, Gangnuss shared that he got a warm welcome from most of the RAB meeting goers.
“I want to say you guys are special,” he then commended the board, adding that he sees the varied interest of all of the members, whom he further described as very dedicated.
Gangnuss said that he has been to numerous RAB events and – as opposed to politicians usually having staff or another representative speak on their behalf – he believes that Bergman’s involvement is the first time he has witnessed an actual congressman taking part in one of the meetings.
And this, he continued, “shows that the attention is being focused here at Wurtsmith. And I think everybody here appreciates all the hard work that’s being done.”
As for his participation, Gangnuss said that he was there as a concerned member of the Air Force (AF), who is seeking to support the RAB’s goals in Oscoda.
To help accomplish this, the AF wants to continue investigating and cleaning up the contamination at WAFB – for which, he adds, “We have a multitude of great contractors here.”
Gangnuss also mentioned the state regulators which have been involved in the process, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), which has representation on the Wurtsmith RAB, as well.
He said that EGLE and the AF were actually set to meet the following day, to continue their discussions on such items as the additional IRAs which have been recommended by residents, EGLE, legislators and others.
Gangnuss said that the talks will also center on the recently announced Critical Process Analysis (CPA) that will be conducted for WAFB which, as reported in last week’s publication, will see the AF paying greater attention to the requested IRAs and expediting some of the related efforts.
Although he can’t promise that he’ll be at every RAB meeting, Gangnuss confirmed that he will have a presence in the community and will be a part of the CPA process with EGLE and the others who are part of what he referred to as a great team.
Along with providing his e-mail for anyone who wanted to reach out, he invited attendees to chat with him after the meeting, as well.
Bryan, who said that she would like to welcome Gangnuss back after 20 years, noted that time and health are currency to her neighbors in the community.
Both are very fleeting, but she asserted that they deserve to have their time used effectively, and that the good health they demand for themselves and their families should not be jeopardized by a slow response.
So while she heard Gangnuss use the words “fast track,” when going over some of the remediation work, Bryan also said that various delays at WAFB had been pointed out during the meeting. “And again, what’s on the table is the health of this community. And it’s also the veterans.”
She thanked Gangnuss for his service, saying that she has family members who are serving, too.
Bryan then shared that she has been engaged in the PFAS situation at WAFB for nine years now, and made a commitment to the community to see it through.
“So I hope you’re a man of action, and you won’t disappear for 20 years, because we’re going to count on you,” she told Gangnuss.
As for the presentations, the audience heard from Justin Gal of WSP, who is the technical lead of the operations and maintenance monitoring team for the WAFB pump-and-treat systems (PTSs).
He went over two existing IRAs, one being the former fire training area (FT-02) system, and the other being the Van Etten Lake (VEL) at Ken Ratliff Memorial Park system.
Gal first showed a map to indicate where the line of wells are situated for the VEL IRA, as well as to show the site of the FT-02 PTS near Clark’s Marsh, which is located to the south of the VEL system, and is adjacent to the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport runway.
In terms of the extent of groundwater (GW) capture at FT-02, and how this system has been performing, Gal displayed an image of both the pre-IRA startup and post-IRA startup extraction wells, to show the areas from which GW is extracted.
The alignment toward the north of the image depicts the wells that were installed in June 2015, and yellow lines also extend from these symbols on the figure.
“And you can see what that alignment is; it’s connected through those yellow lines which are a network of piping that allow the water to be extracted, and then conveyed through the treatment system,” Gal explained.
The lines connect to a string of symbols representing the extraction wells to the south, heading in the direction of Clark’s Marsh. This is also a network of wells meant to capture GW and intercept it from the upgradient source, that being FT-02.
Gal showed two different capture extents, as well, utilizing a purple color on the map for what was – and still is – being captured. He said that rather than being based on assumptions, this is determined by measurements from a model that uses actual calculations. Gradient details and hydraulics are key for this, as the results are also based on water level data.
He said that the purple color shows the GW coming from upgradient, down to the wells; and what is captured, essentially as a net or an extraction well interception barrier for GW. “And that is what we’re measuring for the FT-02 system before the IRA.”
Following the installation of this IRA in August 2022, the team has now been measuring another capture network. Displayed in green, Gal said that this is what was expanded on, based on the need which was established with the community and the AF.
Another method for evaluating system performance entails flow measurements, which can confirm such items as the amount being captured, if goals are being met and whether the system is actually extracting the GW that is migrating towards the south of the site.
Gal shared a chart outlining the hydraulic performance of the FT-02 IRA, including the pumping rates of all of the extraction wells, in gallons per minute (gpm). Target flow rates were also listed for both the pre-IRA startup in July 2022 and, as of March 2023, the post-IRA startup.
The targets for the flow rates have been established by WSP as such, because it has been shown through their measurements, and confirmed through a calibrated GW model, that that has intercepted the GW they were targeting.
Each well has its own target flow rate but, when combining these for the seven wells listed in the pre-IRA period, the intent was to be within a range of 214.3 gpm to 261.9 gpm. According to the chart, the overall total met this goal, at 227.9 gpm.
The target flow rate for the 13 wells from the post-IRA startup, combined, was 348.7 gpm to 426.1 gpm. With a total of 376.3 gpm, this target was also met.
Gal said that what the team likes about this, is being able to see that the numbers are within the ranges they have established, based on their hydraulic measurements – which is a positive in terms of verifying that this information matches what is seen in the aforementioned capture network.
With the PFAS analytes PFOS and PFOA as the examples, he said that determining the amount of contamination which is being extracted from the ground, is another way to assess the performance of the treatment system.
The results of the PFOS removal for the pre-IRA startup, show that the total volume treated was 832,134,850 gallons, with the mass of PFOS removed being 38.7 pounds.
“Well, is that a lot or a little?” Gal said. He noted that it’s relative to what their criteria is, but the amount of mass is established and they have the number of gallons of water pumped out of the ground to match that mass, which is used to calculate the removal – starting back in 2105, before the IRA system was installed at FT-02.
For the post-IRA, the time frame of August 2022 through April 2023, the total volume treated was 141,662,100 gallons and the removed PFOS mass was 2.72 pounds. Referencing these numbers, Gal noted that after the IRA was installed, WSP was just in the infancy stages of tracking mass removal even more.
“That is what we have accomplished so far, to date,” he said.
When it comes to PFOA, the pre-IRA startup shows a total volume treated of 832,134,850 gallons, and a mass removal of 6.99 pounds. For the post-IRA period, these numbers were 141,662,100 and 0.49, respectively.
So, since 2015, an overall total of 41.45 pounds of PFOS and 7.47 pounds of PFOA have been removed via these systems.
Whether pre- or post-IRA, or examining PFOS or PFOA, Gal said that this shows how the performance has been evaluated from a mass removal standpoint, as well as a GW extraction standpoint.
He went on to detail other elements of the FT-02 IRA, such as the average concentration trends of the PFOA/PFOS influent and effluent – in other words, what is coming in and what is going out.
For example, based on the continuous operation, the influent PFOS concentrations which averaged 8,000 nanograms per liter (ng/L) in 2015, are now at less than 2,500 ng/L, as of this April. A similar downward trend is also being seen with PFOA.
Gal acknowledged that people may be wondering what this means. And although mass is being removed, there may also be questions as to whether the water is staying within the criteria, before being discharged.
Upon the water being treated, it reenters the aquifer by way of infiltration galleries, and is monitored to meet EGLE’s discharge limitation criteria set forth in the Substantive Requirements Document (SRD).
So when discussing the concentration trends, Gal advised that these were being compared to the SRD dated April 15, 2016.
“We are staying below that on average,” he said. And from a performance standpoint, the graph he showed of the trends demonstrates that the criteria are being met for both PFOS and PFOA.
For the average effluent, the graph indicates that the concentrations of these analytes have remained below the discharge limits – of 20 ng/L for PFOS, and 40 ng/L for PFOA – since 2015.
Willis added that this data is reported to EGLE every month. “And every month we are below the discharge requirements in the SRD,” he confirmed.
While there are occasional detections, which he said are always around 4 ng/L, the results are otherwise typically non-detect.
“So that’s extraction; that’s what’s pulled out of the ground,” Gal continued. “Now actually what’s happening downgradient, is the next question that many folks will be asking or wondering.”
With the IRA have only recently gotten underway, “Again, this is in its infancy stages,” he reiterated. However, given that FT-02 started in 2015, there are some trends which can be examined.
A number of monitoring wells (MWs) are in place but, for presentation purposes, Gal said that three were selected as examples for the discussion.
Describing these as being located down the spine of the contamination plume, he said that FT-02’s MW-5, MW-7M and MW-8D were picked based on where they’re situated elevation-wise, as well as from upgradient to downgradient, to see what’s been occurring over the years.
Gal gave a reminder that the GW is coming from the north, or upgradient. It gets intercepted by the extraction wells, after which the team looks at what happens downgradient, in MWs.
With MW-5, MW-7M and MW-8D, for instance, there has been a downward trend from when the system first got up and running, to the present. “And these were not within the extraction networks,” Gal said. Therefore, it is of note that it takes time to intercept GW and for any of the contamination which might be entrained in the pore space of the soil in the aquifer, to actually evacuate or flush through the MWs.
“And you can see that downward trend. But at the same time, it’s not a straight path for this groundwater,” he elaborated, adding that it also has some particle tracking.
Given the way that the GW flows, then, it actually pulls from the contamination, into the wells. “So you’re pulling more and more into these extraction wells,” Gal continued in part. Hence, WSP will also do an overlay of what they capture, which is the goal of their captured extent; “what we’re trying to capture and with the actual extent of contamination.”
When this is incorporated into the site map he had shown in previous slides, it gives an outline of the capture extent, and that is the GW which is actually coming from upgradient from where the FT-02 area is, migrating down and then being intercepted by these GW extraction wells.
On the inside of that, which Gal referred to as the heart of the plume, would be the highest concentration, and he said that this is what is targeted. “We’re trying to capture and intercept the highest amount of mass.”
He pointed to the extents on the site map where there is contamination outside of the capture area, that was not targeted, and this is represented by PFOS concentrations. The PFOS shown on the concentration map was modeled according to data that was collected, and is continuing to be gathered, through the remedial investigation (RI) that needs to be used to update these.
Going back to the FT-02 infiltration gallery, RAB Member Dave Carmona said that in the hydrology model, it is indicated that there is a spike of purple, pre-treat water coming down.
Located on the back side of a ridge, based on the data displayed, he said that there are no MWs beyond this. Rather, everything is in the main effluent area that goes into Clark’s Marsh. So, “How do you know you’re not getting any breakthrough beyond the infiltration gallery in that area?” he asked.
With the model showing that this is going to transport into the southern end of the marsh, Carmona further questioned why are there no MWs closer to the eastern end of the infiltration gallery, to capture data.
Willis said he has to keep in mind that the intent of this and all other IRAs which have been carried out, is to capture and treat the highest concentrations. “These are interim actions; they’re not the final remedies.”
He said that the RI and a feasibility study (FS) still need to be completed and, coming out of that, final remedies will be identified. These will get documented in a proposed plan and record of decision (ROD). Once the ROD is signed, the AF can go out and actually begin implementing those.
“So those final remedies will take advantage of these IRAs that we’re putting in, but these are only interim actions; these are not the final,” Willis continued.
He said Carmona is correct in that they will likely have lower concentrations beyond the extraction well system. This will be addressed in the final remedy, though. “These were just to attack those highest concentrations going off base.”
Carmona said he understands that, but contends that during the technical session which was held the day before the RAB meeting, Willis and other AF officials specifically stated that they want to fill data gaps at this point in the RI. “It seems to me that might be a data gap that you want to fill, with a single well.”
Carmona said he wasn’t implying that multiple MWs be installed, but he asked how difficult it would be to sink just a single well in that spike area simply to monitor it, so that this data gap is filled now, versus waiting for the FS.
Willis answered that since the RI is not finished, they have not put in the MWs for the RI.
“But this is only showing the monitoring wells specific to the IRA,” he said. The AF has MWs all over WAFB, for all of the legacy contaminants that they have been treating for years and continue to monitor. “So likely, we’ve got plenty of wells in that area.”
In a similar type of evaluation, but for a much newer system, Gal then dove into the VEL IRA.
He said that WSP has a baseline and two quarters of gauging and sampling analysis for the VEL system at Ken Ratliff Memorial Park.
He showed a map, noting that there are not infiltration galleries at this one. The image includes the MW systems, plus the extraction well network, which is the alignment of wells along F-41. And these are connected with a force main or a pipe system to convey the extracted GW to the treatment system. There are contours depicting the GW flow direction, as well, which is toward VEL.
“And then you can also see the green capture network, which is based on a series of hydraulic measurements, or water level measurements,” Gal described. This shows water flowing upgradient, away from the lake, to the wells.
When it comes to the VEL IRA hydraulic performance, the extraction well pumping rates for the 12 listed wells, was 488.6 gpm for the post-system startup. This falls within the range of the 440.1 gpm to 537.9 gpm target flow rates.
“So we’re trying to continue to have all the [GW] that is upgradient, intercepted by these wells,” Gal said, which is aided by the targeted numbers.
WSP feels that this is performing and intercepting GW, “because those numbers are within the range that we have designed at,” he went on. And this is based on measurements and the GW model that is calibrated with the measurements.
He also gave a synopsis of the VEL IRA mass removal which, while similar to the FT-02 evaluation, has a much more limited data set due to it being a newer system.
In regards to PFOS, from October 2022 through April 2023, 134,965,400 gallons of water were treated, with 2.07 pounds of mass removed. In this same time span, 0.35 pounds of PFOA were removed, and 90,788,300 gallons of water pumped from the ground and treated.
This information is valid, Gal said, because it is data which has been received from the laboratories. So WSP does the sampling, they wait for the labs to receive the data package, and then they go through a process before it is available to publish and use.
As for the concentration trends thus far, the average PFOS influent is at roughly 2,000 parts per trillion (ppt), while the average PFOA influent is reportedly just under 500 ppt.
“So that’s what’s coming in. And we’ve seen that it’s a lot more consistent because we’re at its infancy stages of the system right now,” Gal said. “We actually do not have detections yet on the effluent,” he proceeded. “So we’re not seeing concentrations on the discharge of the system to date, on average.”
As with FT-02, he shared a map with an overlay of the VEL IRA extraction network, to see what is being captured, giving a reminder that the focus is being targeted on extracting the GW which flows through the heart of the PFAS plume. Water pulled from the VEL at Ken Ratliff Memorial Park IRA, is routed the existing central treatment system (CTS) at WAFB.
Gal said that the CTS has another full bank of carbon vessels that are dedicated to this extracted water, which is treated and then discharged to the storm sewer.