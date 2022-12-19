TAWAS CITY – “Every student is a student in need at one point or another,” Tawas Area High School (TAHS) Assistant Principal Stacey Mochty said as she guided members of the TAS Board of Education on a tour of her school’s newly-established Rachel’s Closet facility prior to the regular meeting of the school board on Dec. 12.
Operating out of a former classroom converted for this purpose, Mochty explained that Rachel’s Closet is a student-led mission to provide clothing, shoes, and personal hygiene products to students in need. She added that such need can include issues caused by accidents, power outages, and other unforeseen circumstances on a daily basis, as well as financial issues in the home. In any event, Mochty said, care is taken to preserve the dignity of students who avail themselves of these services.
According to a banner hung prominently on the wall there, “Rachel’s Closet was created and organized in the Fall of 2022 by the members of the Tawas FOR (Friends of Rachel) Club. Students-in-need can find a variety of clothing items, coats, school supplies, backpacks/bags, footwear, and dried foods free of charge in Rachel’s Closet. Items are donated by students, staff, and community members through clothing drives, monetary donations, and grants.”
The banner goes on to read, “Rachel’s Closet earns its name in connection to Rachel’s Challenge, a national anti-bullying nonprofit formed in honor of Rachel Joy Scott, the first person killed in the Columbine High School shooting in 1999. Tawas Area High School has been working with Rachel’s Challenge continuously for over a decade to help create a positive culture and climate in the school and in the community. Rachel’s Closet is just one of many projects of outreach by our Tawas FOR Club members that fosters an act of kindness to our Tawas Area students.”
On this evening, Mochty greeted school board trustees taking the tour in the reception area of the high school, where she showed them 65 quilts and pillowcases made and donated by quilters from Holy Family Church in East Tawas. Mochty noted that these items would be made available to needy families in the school district.
Mochty then led the group down the corridor to Rachel’s Closet, where they were met by High School Counselor Kristina Warner and two students, Evan Mochty and Ellary Warner (their children), who are among the FOR Club members who volunteer their time at Rachel’s Closet. The four posed for pictures on each side of the newly-designed entrance door to the facility.
Upon entering Rachel’s Closet, the group was impressed to see that the former classroom had been converted into what appeared to be a professionally-run boutique operation. Highly organized racks of clothing, shoes and boots, and personal hygiene products were neatly arranged in the facility. Kristina Warner noted that the racks, carpets, and much of the apparel in Rachel’s Closet had been donated by the O’Connor family and their clothing store in East Tawas, and that additional support for the facility came via grants from the Tawas Area Education Foundation (TAEF), as well as from NEMCSA and private donors.
When asked about their tenure as volunteers at Rachel’s Closet, both students reflected positively on their experience. Evan Mochty replied, “It feels good to help,” while Ellary Warner expressed pride in being part of “a giving community.”
Stacey Mochty added that the local effort has been noticed by the national Rachel’s Challenge organization, which has cited the TAHS Rachel’s Closet project in their newsletter. She noted that, while Rachel’s Closet is used daily by students, “there is still a lot of work to do.” She also mentioned a Homecoming/Prom dress swap as a potential addition to the program.
When Mochty announced plans for the tour of Rachel’s Closet at the November school board meeting, she called the project the result of a “wave of kindness.”