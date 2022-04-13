MIDLAND — In recognition of the heroic service that first responders provide, Northwood University is introducing a First Responder Appreciation Program that offers a tuition discount to Northwood’s undergraduate Adult Degree Programs and master’s programs in the DeVos Graduate School.
“Northwood University recognizes the impactful service and dedication that first responders provide all communities across our nation,” stated Northwood President Kent MacDonald. “This service aligns with The Northwood Idea principles of protecting freedom and serving the needs of others.”
The First Responders Appreciation Program is open to law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians and retirees at any location in the United States of America to receive the following tuition discounts:
- Adult Degree Program (undergraduate) — $350 per credit hour.
- DeVos Graduate School – 15% off all graduate school master’s programs standard pricing
You can get college credit for life experience
Northwood University accepts college transfer credits for undergraduate degree completion programs. Popular majors include management and applied management (for individuals with technical training). These degrees can provide the training and credentials necessary to advance in leadership roles in organizations.
Plus Northwood University allows you to earn college credit for the knowledge and abilities you have gained through life experience, including employment and professional training, and volunteerism and other eligible community-focused activities.
Northwood University’s DeVos Graduate School offers a master’s of business administration in three formats. Additionally, the school now offers specialized master of science programs that apply to career transformation in many industries, including first responder organizations. These programs build skills in competencies in organizational leadership, finance, human resources and business analytics. The programs are offered online and can be completed in two years.
To enroll, call a Northwood University Admissions representative at 800-622-9000 or email adp.admissions@northwood.edu to apply for your program of interest.
For eligibility information, and more details about the First Responder Appreciation Program, visit https://admissions.northwood.edu/first-responders.