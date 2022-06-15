OSCODA – A community meeting has been set regarding the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) environmental investigations at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) and other Oscoda area sites.
Hosted by the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART), it is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, and will be conducted as a webinar.
MPART was created within the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), and representatives of both EGLE and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will provide presentations and updates.
EGLE will share the latest on water quality standards, the Oscoda area January monitoring well sampling results and the status of the remedial investigation and two interim remedial actions at WAFB. MDHHS will provide updates on residential well resampling, as well as fish, deer, wildlife and foam advisory reminders.
Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentations.
Upon registering at us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_k10q7NkaTsOm1INNUKo3kg, participants will receive a confirmation e-mail from “EGLE Outreach” with details about joining the online meeting. Pre-registration and providing a name is not required to attend, and those interested in participating can go to https://bit.ly/3LIXlGt, at the start of the event.
According to MPART, anyone who wants to call in may also do so by dialing 636-651-3142, and entering conference code 374288.