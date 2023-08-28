OSCODA – The 2023 season began on a disastrous note for the Oscoda football team. The Owls allowed a return for touchdown on the opening kickoff, and never recovered from there, falling to visiting Houghton Lake 34-6 in their season debut Thursday.
“Houghton Lake played well,” Oscoda head coach Mark Whitley said. “We gave up an opening kickoff and we had a letdown out of the gate. Houghton Lake is also a pretty good team.”
Kane Graham hauled in the opening kick at the 19-yard line, and returned it the distance for an 81-yard score and 6-0 Bobcat lead just seconds into the contest.
H-L added a pair of second quarter touchdowns as well, getting Ean Trader to run in from 27 yards out and Graham ran in for a seven yard score.
Already leading 20-0 at the half, the Bobcats tacked on a 25-yard passing touchdown to Graham to make it 28-0 after three.
Trader scored his second of the night, romping in from 70 yards out to make it 34-0 with 4:47 to play.
Oscoda finally got on the board with 2:32 remaining, when Randy Eschenberg managed to get in the end zone from three yards out.
The Owls punted four times in the game and threw three interceptions. The Bobcats finished with 311 yards of offense, 206 of which were on the ground.
Eschenburg finished with 82 yards and a touchdown on the ground to lead the Oscoda offense and Blake Mallak had 67 yards rushing and 12 yards receiving.
On defense, Tyler Sheffer had 12 tackles, Eschenburg had 10 tackles, four of which were for a loss and Mallak managed eight tackles.
“I thought defensively Sheffer, Eschenburg and Jayce Foster played well,” Whitley said. “Offensively we got a spark in the second half behind some good blocking by Foster, and Sheffer and running the ball hard was Eschenburg and Blake Mallak, and Mikey Myles.”
Oscoda (0-1 overall) heads to Charlevoix (0-1) on Thursday for their Northern Michigan Football Conference Leaders Division opener. The Rayders are coming off a 41-40 overtime loss to Traverse City St. Francis last week.