TAWAS CITY – The Early On program at Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency (IRESA) has announced its Summer Playgroups schedule for children ages up to three years old.
In Tawas, the playgroup will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dewey Durant Park, East Tawas, on June 21 and 28, July 12, 19 and 26, and Aug. 2 and 9.
In Oscoda, the group meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at Oscoda Beach Park also on June 21 and 28, July 12, 19 and 26, and Aug. 2 and 9.
The Summer Playgroups will be held in Hale from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Plainfield Township Park Hall (across from the elementary school) on June 23 and 30, July 14 and 21, and Aug 4 and 11.
For those in the Whittemore-Prescott area, the Summer Playgroups will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. at Newman Park also on June 23 and 30, July 14 and 21, and Aug 4 and 11.
If it is raising "super windy" or cold, the group will hold a playgroup at IRESA, 27 N. Rempert Rd., Tawas City.
For more information, call IRESA at 362-3006.