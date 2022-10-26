EAST TAWAS – Quota of Iosco County will be hosting Trivia Night 2022 on Saturday, Nov 5.
This event will take place at the Knights of Columbus located at 821 Newman St. in East Tawas. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and play will begin at 7 p.m. Teams of up to eight players will confer and answer questions based on both themed and random question rounds.
Co-chairs for this event, Nina O’Loughlin and Marilyn Herriman, are excited to be part of this very worthwhile fundraiser.
“Quota of Iosco County is beyond thrilled to be able to again offer an evening of fun, laughter, and prizes while raising money to support Quota endeavors,”officials said.
Quota helps the hearing and speech impaired, disadvantaged women and children, and supports other needs throughout Iosco County. All funds earned stay in the county to support our local residents.
Teams are welcome to bring their own food and drinks to enjoy throughout the evening and are encouraged to come in costume and/or decorate their table.
Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, third and last place teams. Additionally, a prize will be awarded to the team with the best theme/table décor.
Cost is $125 per team of up to 8 players. Door/raffle prizes will be given out throughout the evening.
To register for this event, contact Marilyn Herriman at 989-984-7948 by Saturday Oct. 29.
One hundred percent of the funds raised by this event are returned to the community. Donations are graciously accepted and can be sent to Quota, PO Box 528, East Tawas, MI 48730, or pick up can be arranged. Quota is a 501c3 private charity, all donations are tax deductible.