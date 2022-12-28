WASHINGTON, D.C. – Legislation led by U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI-12) to help protect the health and safety of firefighters and emergency responders from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) exposure, has been signed into law.
The Protecting Firefighters from Adverse Substances (PFAS) Act directs federal agencies to develop best practices, training and educational programs to reduce, limit and prevent exposure to PFAS – also known as “forever chemicals,” because they do not naturally break down. Further, the bill would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop educational resources for firefighters on alternative foams and personal protective equipment that do not contain PFAS.
“We need to protect firefighters and first responders from harmful PFAS substances in the line of duty,” said Peters. “This new law will help the federal government ensure that our heroes are safe from these forever chemicals that continue to pose a threat to the health and safety of emergency responders in Michigan and across the country.”
“Forever chemicals are an urgent public health threat, especially to our firefighters who are frequently exposed to harmful PFAS in firefighting foams and personal protective equipment as they work to keep us safe,” said Dingell. “I thank Senator Peters for his partnership in getting the PFAS Act over the finish line and President Biden for signing this into law to protect our frontline emergency responders from the dangerous effects of forever chemicals and minimize the spread of PFAS in our environment and communities.”
As noted in a press release from Peters, emergency response teams are frequently exposed to harmful PFAS in firefighting foams and personal protective equipment as they work to keep communities safe. PFAS substances have been linked to a number of health problems, including certain cancers.
The PFAS Act will direct the DHS – in consultation with the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Fire Administration and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health – to develop educational resources to help protect firefighters, emergency response personnel and the communities they serve from PFAS exposure. This will include information for federal, state and local firefighters on training and best practices to prevent and reduce exposure to PFAS from firefighting foams and protective gear, as well as resources that identify alternatives for firefighting tools and equipment that do not contain PFAS.
The legislation builds on Peters’ long-standing efforts to address PFAS contamination, the press release continues.
He has convened a field hearing in East Lansing with senior federal officials and local stakeholders to examine efforts to clean up PFAS contamination in Michigan; introduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen and expand federal research on PFAS contamination; convened a hearing to examine how servicemembers, their families and communities in Michigan and across the country have been harmed by exposure to toxic PFAS substances connected to military sites; helped convene the first hearing on PFAS contamination in the Senate, assessing the federal response to contamination and remediation; and convened a field summit in Grand Rapids to shine a light on how the local, state and federal governments are coordinating their response to PFAS.
Peters shared several statements in support of the PFAS Act, one being from State of Michigan Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer.
He said that firefighters are exposed to harmful PFAS chemicals in their line of work, which can result in disastrous health consequences. “By leading this legislation, Senator Peters continues to show his clear commitment to protecting Michigan’s firefighters from PFAS exposure by providing resources to ensure these brave heroes, who risk their lives to keep our communities safe, are not unnecessarily put at risk in the line of duty.”
“Fire fighters and emergency medical responders have dedicated their lives to protecting others. Unfortunately, these brave men and women are exposed to dangerous ‘forever chemicals’ while serving their communities, subjecting them to higher risks of cancer and other serious health effects,” said Edward A. Kelly, general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF). “The IAFF supports measures to curtail the use of these chemicals and commends Senator Peters for his continuous efforts to help protect fire fighters, emergency medical responders, and the communities they serve from unnecessary PFAS exposure.”
In similar topics, another press release which was issued on Dec. 20, 2022, read that Biden had signed into law bipartisan legislation authored by Peters to reduce the spread of toxic PFAS contamination at commercial airports.
The Preventing PFAS Runoff at Airports Act will deploy more existing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding for commercial airports to purchase devices necessary to test their firefighting equipment without discharging toxic PFAS chemicals.
According to Peters, this legislation will encourage commercial airports to purchase the relatively low-cost devices – also referred to as an input-based testing system – to help limit and prevent exposure to PFAS. It directs the FAA, as well, to identify options for reimbursing airports in Michigan and elsewhere that already acquired the devices without federal funding.
“This new law will make testing equipment that prevents the spread of PFAS contamination more affordable for airports which will not only protect our environment but also families, first responders, and the Great Lakes from these toxic chemicals,” said Peters, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. “I’m pleased this legislation is law because it is commonsense, fiscally responsible and will help commercial airports purchase the necessary testing equipment to reduce PFAS contamination.”
Peters says that the FAA has required commercial airports nationwide to use firefighting foam which contains toxic PFAS chemicals. For years, airports were required to discharge this foam as part of routine, federally-mandated testing of their firefighting equipment. This put firefighters, the environment and the public at risk from exposure to toxic PFAS.
The Preventing PFAS Runoff at Airports Act – which Peters introduced with U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-KS), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) – will make more funding from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program available to commercial airports to purchase the aforementioned devices for testing firefighting equipment.
As stated in the press release, Peters has led the charge in the Senate to address PFAS contamination. Last July, he introduced bipartisan legislation to help advance the federal government’s understanding of toxic PFAS, to better inform plans to effectively address same.
He also introduced bipartisan legislation to improve communication and coordination efforts across every level of government to ensure there is a more comprehensive approach to cleaning up existing sites and preventing future contamination.
Previously, Peters’ bill to help protect firefighters and emergency responders from PFAS exposure in the line of duty passed the Senate, as well.
In 2021, he released a report by the Government Accountability Office which shows that the federal government needs to take further action to clean up and prevent contamination from PFAS, and helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which invests in clean drinking water and includes dedicated funding to address PFAS contamination.
Peters supported or led provisions in the 2019 national defense bill banning the Department of Defense (DoD) from purchasing firefighting foams containing PFAS. The bill also immediately prohibited the use of firefighting foams containing PFAS in military training exercises, and enhanced state cooperation with the DoD regarding clean-up due to PFAS contamination stemming from military-related activities.
Additionally, he authored and enacted into law in 2018 a provision allowing airports to discontinue the use of firefighting foams with PFAS.
“At Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, our fire department utilizes an input-based testing system. It is portable, which means we can test multiple trucks, saving money and reducing the environmental impact,” Newton stated. “If the system was funded at 100-percent federal share, as Senator Peters is considering in his legislation, that would help airports throughout Michigan and the country. We all want to ensure we have the best firefighting equipment, at the same time preventing harmful chemicals from reaching our water systems. This proposed bill would also help the smaller departments that cannot afford this technology.”
Also weighing in was Associate Director of the Great Lakes Regional Center of the National Wildlife Federation, Jennifer Hill. “We applaud Senator Peters for finding creative solutions to limit the use of PFAS containing fire-fighting foam at airports here in the Great Lakes region through more affordable access to emergency testing equipment,” she wrote. “The use of AFFF here in Michigan has resulted in PFAS contamination consumption advisories for deer, fish, and wildlife, both in local communities and the Great Lakes. PFAS contamination is impacting the water resources, fish and wildlife we value as Michiganders – and has real consequences for the Great Lakes outdoor economy if we don’t work together, alongside impacted communities, to address its sources.”