TAWAS CITY – After a late night Friday, the Tawas Area boys basketball team was back on the road Saturday morning, heading for Sault Ste. Marie. The Braves led for much of the first half with the Blue Devils, but a cold spurt in the second half led to a 65-55 loss.
“A quick turnaround from the night before (at Midland Calvary Baptist) as we didn’t get home until after midnight and back on the road for a long trip to the Soo at 9 a.m. for a 2 p.m. game start,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “I was a little worried about the turnaround time, but it didn’t seem to affect our guys as we came out and played really well early, jumping out to an 18-6 lead. We got into some early foul trouble and part of that may be because of our focus on being more physical heading into the game.
“When we played at Little Caesar’s and the game was allowed to be very physical, I didn’t think that we embraced that and it hurt us. At the Soo, it was called differently, and a lot tighter. That just didn’t work in our favor with our change to attempt to play at that physicality.”
“We need to be able to adjust better for how games are called differently and will hopefully learn from that over this past week,” he added. “On one hand, we want guys to play physical, but we also can’t afford to get into foul trouble. A fine line that we need to get figured out from game to game.”
The Braves led 15-6 after the first quarter and a Granite Barringer three made it 18-6. Tawas cooled off some the rest of the half, but two more field-goals by Barringer helped keep the Braves ahead at the break, 29-25.
The Blue Devils scored the first 10 points of the second half to pull ahead 35-29, and the Braves couldn’t get back ahead in the final stages of the contest.
“We just couldn’t seem to get much going offensively, and they did (in the second half),” Kaems said. “They are a good team and have to give them credit. They defended, rebounded, and scored inside and out. We kept within five-to-10 points for the rest of the game, but just couldn’t get over the hump. Their staff said that was the best half of basketball that they have played all year.”
The Braves had Barringer finish with 20 points, Alex Kaems poured in 12 points, netting 11 was Ethan Hedglin, Vinnie Frank put in nine and Jake Look added three.
On Friday, Tawas played at Midland Calvary Baptist and was able to pick up a 69-32 win.
“After being off for almost one week, I was a little worried about how we would come out from an energy perspective,” Kaems said. “That said, the guys came out and played hard, and well. All of our guys did a nice job, but Granite Barringer was dominant on the glass. We did a great job limiting them to one shot and out, and he was the biggest factor in that area. We moved the ball most of the night really well, and when we do that, we are really good offensively.”
Tawas had two first quarter threes by Kaems as they took a 21-9 lead after the first quarter. The Braves also held leads of 36-15 at the half and 49-24 entering the fourth.
“It was a unique night in which Calvary Baptist had their homecoming that night, and the game didn’t get started until well after 8 p.m.,” Kaems said. “A long halftime as well, but it didn’t seem to bother our focus. It was a great atmosphere as their small gym was packed with people including rows of fans in chairs along the sideline behind the team benches.”
Frank had a big game with 19 points, Kaems had four threes and finished with 17 points, Evan Mochty netted 15 and with six points each was Barringer, Hedglin and Look.
Tawas (10-5 overall) hosted Oscoda on Monday, was at home with Alcona on Tuesday and hosts Alpena on Wednesday, Feb. 22.