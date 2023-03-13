AuGRES – The AuGres girls basketball team was able to take some big strides on the court this winter. The Lady Wolverines were unable to keep up with fifth ranked St. Charles on Tuesday, March 7, however. The two were taking part in a Division 4 regional semifinal game down at Merrill, a contest the Wolverines lost, 66-14.
“It was a tough end to a great season,” head coach Tom Fox said. “St. Charles is a really good team and we just didn’t have any answers for them. Our girls played with a lot of grit and heart and they should be proud of their effort not just (this game), but throughout the season. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Lady Bulldogs took control of things right away, holding a 24-2 lead after one. At the half St. Charles led 47-9 and it was a 57-11 advantage entering the fourth.
The Wolverines were led by Emily Freehling with six points and five rebounds, Adelaide Bauer had three points, Shea Menard and Lillie Maser were able to net two points each and adding one point was Analeis Ming.
AuGres finishes its season with a 12-11 overall record, and had their year highlighted by winning their first district title since 2013.