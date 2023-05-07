EAST TAWAS – Always a Bridesmaid, currently being performed on the Tawas Bay Players stage, explores the friendships between four middle-aged women who made a pact when they were in seventh grade to be bridesmaids in each others weddings.
The play takes place in a bridal dressing room upstairs in the Laurelton Oaks Inn in Laurelton, Virginia, 20 miles northwest of Richmond, where the women gather to prepare for each other’s weddings over a seven-year period.
Libby Ruth Ames, played by Shannone Bondie, is the eternal optimist and hopeless romantic. Libby Ruth flits across the stage singing and spreading her views about love and romance. She has been married the longest and is eagerly awaiting her daughter’s wedding. This is Bondie’s first time on the Tawas Bay Players stage. Although she is not new to the theater, she typically works behind the scenes. The role spoke to her and she embodies Libby Ruth.
The play begins in the spring with Monette Gentry, played by Stacy Perrot, getting married for the third time. She is convinced that the man she met two weeks ago is the love of her life. Although she provided some guidance to her friends about what to wear to her third, and hopefully last, wedding some took her guidance to heart and others not so much. Perrot, who plays the role with perfection, most recently performed in Disaster!
Deedra Wingate, played by Roseann Podany, travels to the weddings from Washington D.C. where she is a high powered judge. Deedra goes through some major life changes over the course of the seven years. Her friends do not share her definition of “classy” when she invites them to participate in her French themed wedding. Podany recently returned to the theatre after being active in her teens. The role was made for her.
Charlie Collins, played by Teresa “Reesie” Whitford, is the “always a bridesmaid” the title refers to. Although the women gather for her wedding to “Fletcher the bug zapper,” Charlie bucks societal expectations and ends up being a runaway bride. Whitford, whose performance is flawless, has had several roles on stage with her favorite being Haversham in The Butler Did It.
Sedalia Ellicott, the Innkeeper, is played with sass by Katy Butzin. Prior to Monette’s third wedding, Sedalia offers her a 20% discount for any future weddings she wants to have at the venue. She has not lost a bride in the 30 years she has been hosting weddings. Butzin was a featured player in Disaster! last year. Always a Bridesmaid provided her with an opportunity to show off four of the 40 pairs of Converse tennis shoes she owns.
Rounding out the main characters is Alexandra Perrot, who plays Kari Ames-Bissette. Kari, who gets progressively more drunk on champagne over the course of her own wedding reception and puts on a one woman show between the scenes of the play.
Although Alexandra portrays Libby Ruth’s daughter, she is Stacy Perrot’s daughter in real life. The obvious resemblance between the mother and daughter makes the relationships between the women a little bit confusing for the audience. This is the first time the mother and daughter have been on the stage together. Alexandra, who is finishing her degree, has been performing in plays since she was 10 years old. Her years of experience are obvious.
The flower girl is played charmingly by Claudia Hunt who floats across the stage spreading flower petals and introduces the audience to the seasons taking place. Her previous experience includes several plays at the Tawas Area High School.
Always a Bridesmaid is directed by Becky Archer, it is her first time directing a play. Terry Popielarz served as the assistant director. Jolene Grusecki is the producer. There is an extensive production crew ranging from house manager to refreshments, greeters, makeup and hair, sound, lighting and set construction. The whimsical set provided the perfect stage for the production.
During intermission the refreshments were set up like a wedding reception complete with party favors. Grusecki introduced Delores and Al Bixby who have been married for 63 years since Jan. 16, 1960. Delores’ wedding gown was displayed in the lobby along with her picture in the gown. The Bixbys are active members of the Tawas Bay Players.
Additional performances of Always a Bridesmaid will take place on Thursday, May 11, Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m. The plays take place at the Tawas Bay Players Playhouse located at 401 Neman Street in East Tawas. Tickets can be purchased at the box office that opens one hour prior to shows and can be reserved online at www.tawasbayplayers.com.
There is a content advisory for the play. During the depiction of a thunder storm there is some crashing thunder and flashing lights.
Auditions for the summer comedy Run for Your Wife are taking place May 16 and 17 at 6:30 p.m. The show dates are in July.