OSCODA – Kelly Brown took the podium at the March 27 regular board meeting of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees to ask about accounts payable, an item she had asked be added to the agenda.
Brown said she had requested financial records via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. According to Brown $3,800 in late fees had been accrued on the WEX Bank account due to late payment fees in 2022. Brown questioned why there was such a large finance charge.
"Your constituents want to know where their money is!" Brown said emphatically. "We gotta figure it out!" she added.
Brown gave the example of June 2022 where there was a balance of $11,174 in purchases on the WEX account, $174 in discounts and the late payment fee was $1,175, so the township was charged 10% of the previous month's balance as a late fee. The WEX account is used to pay for fuel for township vehicles.
Trustee Tim Cummings asked what the percentage rate was on the account. Clerk Josh Sutton didn't know.
Supervisor Bill Palmer asked when the last late payment fee was added. Sutton said it was last year.
Brown asked the township to conduct a forensic audit of the accounts payable to determine where money is going and what money is going where.
Brown also suggested adding a column to the budget that includes the year to date so that expenses can be better tracked. She also questioned how expenses were being coded.
During board comment, Treasurer Jaimie McGuire thanked Palmer for meeting with her, Sutton and Superintendent Tammy Kline. McGuire handed out a packet of financial information to the board. She had highlighted some entries on the bills that had been paid in January and were approved by the board.
McGuire gave examples of entries she said were incorrectly coded. She said that information was entered incorrectly and because of this budgets were incorrect so budget line items were out of money.
McGuire said the BS&A system tracks the expenses and changes that are made to entries. Cummings asked McGuire when she noticed the changes. She responded that Deputy Clerk Jane Hackman discovered it when she was filing and getting ready for the audit.
Hackman noticed that budget line items were "out of whack" with gas being $57,000 over budget, according to McGuire.
Sutton responded that was the same comment that he provided at the meeting with Palmer. Sutton said he went back and watched the video and it gave instructions to do what he did.
"It tells you to change the description?" McGuire asked. Sutton responded that it did.
"No, it doesn't. You're charging something to the wrong expense account. What is the standard procedure? Tammy, what is the standard procedure when there is no money in the account and you can't charge it to that line item?" McGuire asked Kline.
"That would require an email to me requesting movement of funds from different lines," Kline responded. Kline added that she was on vacation and her assistant at the time, Melinda Morgan, was also on vacation when the check run happened.
At this point Palmer said he had done a good bit of research over the weekend after he met with Kline, Sutton and McGuire.
"My hope is going forward we can get this worked out so these kinds of problems don't happen," Palmer said.
Palmer reviewed the Michigan Township Association (MTA) accounting procedures and the division of duties between the township treasurer and clerk.
"Reading through these you see there has to be interaction between the clerk and the treasurer on a regular basis," Palmer said after going through the duties.
Palmer talked about the internal controls, saying he hoped the township could follow the guidelines more closely going forward.
Palmer focused on the section that said the treasurer is responsible for checking the accuracy of warrants to make sure there is money in the account to pay the bill.
"That's what the finance committee is for," McGuire responded.
"According to this, that's the treasurer's responsibility," Palmer responded.
McGuire said she can't go through and make sure everything balances out. She pointed to the state statutes that says the clerk is the one that is responsible for the details.
"At the end of the day the clerk is responsible for accounts payable to be right. He signs the warrants and says these bills are ok to pay and I write the checks," McGuire concluded.
"And you sign them. One would assume that if you are signing them you check them to make sure they are correct," Palmer responded.
"That is your job," Trustee Jeremy Spencer said.
"Do not put this on me Jeremy," McGuire responded.
McGuire said she went into Sutton's office every month to point out errors and had a number of conversations with Kline.
"Then why did you sign off on it?" Spencer asked.
"I've given stuff back to him and said this isn't right," McGuire said.
At this point Spencer started yelling to the point that Palmer had to bang his gavel to regain control of the meeting.
"You know what Jeremy, I have my own job to do," McGuire responded.
"I'm aware of that and one of them is to review what is submitted," Spencer responded.
"I have asked the board to help me with this and that is why we are here today," McGuire said. "You know what? And here's another thing, when Josh lies and says 'well the board told me I could do it this way,' I have an email where he said to me and my deputy Jane 'the board told me to do AuSable Hardware and the WEX bills this way.' Because we were questioning all kinds of stuff and he said the board wants it that way and Bill Palmer said he wants it that way," McGuire said.
McGuire said she sent an email to Palmer because she thought she must have missed that meeting. She said that Palmer responded he must have missed that meeting too. McGuire read the email from Palmer.
"You tell me, any one of you sitting up here, how am I supposed to help Josh when all he does is lie, makes up stories, and I am supposed to work with him and help him figure this out?" McGuire asked the board.
Cummings responded that he thought McGuire had made a "grand generality" saying all Sutton did was lie.
"I don't know that everything he says is a lie, I've never experienced that," Cummings added. "I appreciate that you have experienced a lie, or you've experienced misdirection or you've experienced the run around, whatever terms at that moment," Cummings said to McGuire.
Cummings said he wished he had known all of this sooner. He said he feels like the fire alarm was pulled long after the fire was in process.
"Now it's gone into emotional, now it's gone into people trying to defend themselves, it's gone beyond just the early stages of the fire and I'm concerned about that. It's past, we're beyond that unfortunately. But I really wish that any of us on this board had brought this sooner, to be honest," Cummings concluded.
McGuire said she had followed the chain of command and she had been accused of harassment many times when she tried to help people.
"I'm sorry but I followed the chain of command, I came to the board when I thought oh my gosh, this is really bad," McGuire told Cummings.
McGuire suggested that the treasurer's office take back the accounts payable, a function they had in the past. She said there could be segregation of duties within the treasurer's office, which is what the auditors want. McGuire said so long as there are internal controls it can be done. She said that in small municipalities the clerk and treasurer are the same person.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth asked how many times the finance committee has met in the past six months. McGuire said the committee, comprised of the treasurer, clerk, superintendent and supervisor, had met once in the past six months. Cummings asked if the finance committee can be responsible if they don't meet. McGuire said they used to manually go through invoices prior to implementing the current purchase order system. Now department heads enter bills and the clerk enters bills which has ended up in vendors being paid twice.
McGuire said Larry Holland suggested going back through the bills manually. McGuire said that with utility bills they don't go to the finance committee. McGuire said it took a day and a half to figure out what was going on with the utility bills. McGuire said the last time the accounts payable process was going well was fall of 2021, before the clerk's office took over. Cummings said he appreciated the discussion.
"Accounts payable is a lot," McGuire said. Wusterbarth suggested the finance committee meet weekly now that Palmer is holding office hours. McGuire said the finance committee can't fix what Josh isn't doing. Cummings asked Sutton if he understood the process. Sutton responded that he was starting to put it together and that it was helpful now that Hackman was back. Sutton said he was trying to work on it now. Cummings asked if he needed help. Sutton said they definitely needed to get the CPA back.
Cummings asked Wusterbarth if the new financial consultant could help Sutton. Cummings asked that the finance consultant help make sure that the process that was working before would be implemented again but would be documented so it could be followed regardless of who is in the position.