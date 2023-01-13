COUNTY’S NEWEST RESIDENT – Sleeping soundly while snuggled up, is Madeleine Grace Ziegelmann, who was born at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City on Jan. 4. She not only made her mom and dad first-time parents, but she was also the first baby to be born in Iosco County in 2023. Madeleine is pictured here at the Iosco County News-Herald office in East Tawas, with her father Dakota Ziegelmann, left, and her mother Charlette Rabadue, who reside in Burleigh Township. The family is also seen with a gift basket full of prizes that they got to take home, courtesy of the local merchants who participated in this year’s Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press First Baby Contest.