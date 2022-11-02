OSCODA — The Lake Theatre building is 72 years old, displaying the hallmarks of an old theater.
It has emergency doors shutting all airflow into the projector room in case of fire. Film used to be notoriously flammable and special precautions had to be made when it was around a hot lamp.
There’s a toilet in the corner for the projectionist when the film needed changing over. When on shift, workers couldn’t leave the room to keep the movie running. There’s no need for it now, but it still works, so that’s nice.
Nowadays, it’s all digital, so things run smoother and quieter. Certain parts of the projector room have been repurposed. The cutting table now acts as storage desk for lamps and hard drives. There’s a desk with a laptop to play Spotify over theater speakers and doubles as a mobile editing studio.
Film is a longstanding American tradition that has gotten richer with the progression of technology. With the advent of the internet and streaming services, people have not needed to leave their homes and visit a theater.
So, if people have no reason to go out, what does the theater still have to offer?
This is a question the new owners of the Lake Theatre, Jim and Teresa Edelman, have encountered when running a theater.
The first obstacle they encountered is licensing movies from the studios.
“I thought it would be like a radio station,” said Jim. “But they’re very protective. It’s not like you can ask for whatever film you want. If they’re remaking a film, they usually won’t let you show the original before release.”
Jim said this next to a large black film projector with a vent blowing out the immense heat generated by the bulb.
It’s a studio projector, complete with digital rights management (DRM) software and programming to automate lights.
Sometimes the digital projector’s software breaks and and the theater needs to use an auxiliary projector to keep movies running. Recently it has contributed to some cancellations of their shows. At the very least, the studios do allow them some extra showings of their best sellers when they do get things fixed.
There’s also the issue of getting people to come out of their living spaces to watch movies.
“The theater’s a different experience than what kids are used to,” said Jim.
One big thing that makes the theater experience stand out is the fact there’s a giant sub woofer shaking the foundations.
The Lake Theatre’s sub woofer isn’t like an ordinary theater woofer. It is LOUD.
Its located behind the screen and bounces off the hard concrete wall at the front of the room. This sound is condensed into a tinier than average theater, shaking the room more than one would find at a more modern establishment.
“When he got it up and working, it was like the theater came alive,” said Teresa.
The theater also plans to show older movies and provide an experience catered to community-centered activities.
Recently, they hosted a free showing of the movie, Rudy to the Elementary and High School football players.
Rudy is a film about a collegesstudent who wanted to play for Notre Dame. He eventually got on the team and showed everyone he could make it as a college football player.
“They started out talking and moving around. About halfway through, the movie started to entice this audience of High School kids who eventually sat down and watched it the rest of the way through,” said Jim.
Another movie with a twist was their recent showing of the Wizard of OZ. For a week, they showed the MGM classic normally. They ended the run with what they titled, “Dark Side of the Rainbow.” They played the Pink Floyd album Dark Side of the Moon over the movie. This is an old tradition with fans of the film and album, as some of the lyrics seem to magically match up with what is on screen. This came from a suggestion on their Facebook page by a theater enthusiast. The Edelmans loved the idea and went with it.
Their latest showing was the 1971 classic, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The unique gimmick was a special candy treat.
Leading up to Halloween, they started the season with Beeltejuice from Oct. 7-13 at 7 p.m. They then showed Casper.
They showed the Rocky Horror Picture Show from Oct. 13 — 15. Those who showed up dressed as the characters, were entered into a drawing.
And yes, they allowed viewers to bring in rice, squirt guns and toast. Just don’t hit the movie screen or electronics, that’s expensive equipment.
For more information on show times, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/LakeTheatreOscoda/ or give them a call at 989-739-2851.
Oh yeah, and a lot of the screenings are free. The Edelmans own the theater not out of profit motivations, but to keep it running in a historical fashion.
“A theater’s like your local Speedway. They sell gas, but they’re not making money on that. They’re making money from candy and popcorn sales. We’re new, we want to make an impact, so let’s give showings away for free. When a movie’s free, it’s to get people to connect with the theater,” said Jim.
Teresa said when she heard the theater was up for sale, she didn’t want it to fall in to the hands of a random business developer. Who knows if they may have converted it into something else.
“I didn’t want to see it disappear from our community,” she said.
In the near future, the Lake Theatre plans to set up film festivals for locals to submit works. Something like that would encourage people in the area to produce their own content and maybe get a film movement going in the area.
Nothing is set in stone, but the Edelmans said they would like to get in contact with local filmmakers and hobbyists to see what they can get together to put on a show.
One independent film company already shooting in Oscoda is Wendigoh Pictures.
This small operation is headed in part by Nikk Bergman who acts as both a producer, director and filmmaker.
Bergman started out making films in the area as a student in Oscoda schools. He is self taught and specializes in horror films. Wendigoh Pictures is composed of friends Bergman met and worked with through that time.
Wendigoh’s first feature length film, Flesh, was shot in 2020 and released in 2021.
It’s about a young woman who is forced to take part in a strange ritual. Her body grows fangs and claws. She gets strange cravings and hallucinations as she struggles to figure out what’s happening.
Wendigoh’s latest film, Bad Things Happen Here is shot in and around businesses and settings in Iosco County.
When holding auditions for extras, Bergman saw quite a swell of interest from the community.
“There definitely was a lot of local support. I was surprised at the amount of locations and people wanting to be a part of it,” he said. “Talking to the actors, they say it was something they always wanted to do and be a part of. In a small area, there’s not always something there for people who may be interested in film to get involved.”
He attributed the interest to the fact he had a few releases under his belt beforehand. That was a sort of currency to get businesses and sponsors more willing to donate money and space for production.
“It was definitely a lot bigger production wise. We had a bigger budget, a lot more cast. We had to follow a set schedule so we could have time to film everything we needed to.”
Because of Bad Things Happen Here’s larger scope, the movie took a lot more work and money. They set up an indiegogo fundraiser for the film and raised just under $1500. It afforded them some nice equipment and props.
Wendigoh Pictures shoots their films with a Sony Alpha 7S III along with some GoPros. The Sony camera is great at taking in a lot of light, something their genre requires.
Their films’ lighting has a distinct colorful style. Every light is a vibrant saturation and always seems to illuminate a thick fog in the room. Bergman said he took inspiration from films he had watched in the past to get those colors.
“We try to go kind of dramatic with the lighting. I think it’s because a lot of my inspiration comes from a lot of Italian horror movies in the 70’s. They have vibrant, colorful lights I’m drawn towards.”
Bergman hopes to have Bad Things Happen Here done editing and released by memorial Day Weekend of 2023.
For more information on their upcoming films, visit wendigohpictures.com.