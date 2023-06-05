OSCODA – Oscoda traveled down to Meridian on Friday, to take part in a Division 3 district. The Owls opened in the semifinals against Beaverton, but they lost that contest 20-0.
Carson Gooch took the loss pitching, while Jhonas Williams had a single and a stolen base and Logan Williams also singled.
“We will lose five seniors and return nine so the future looks bright,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “With a JV team that had a lot of success this year as well on the diamond, and one of the few JV teams in Northeast Michigan, it will help to continue moving our program in the right direction behind the leadership of head coach Luke Williams and his son, assistant coach Kage Williams.”
Oscoda closed out the regular season with two home wins over Houghton Lake on May 25, 17-2 and 20-5.
In the opener, Dreyton Williams earned the win, going four innings and striking out seven.
On offense, Mason Osborn had two singles, one double, three RBI and four runs, Jayce Foster and Jhonas Williams had two hits and two runs each, D. Williams had a double, single and one RBI, Mike Myles had a double, single and one RBI, Gooch doubled and L. Williams had one single and one run. Alec Apsitis had a triple, a single and two RBI with Cayden Smith and Joe Rush getting one hit each.
In game two, Myles got the win in the three inning contest, striking out seven batters.
The offense had Foster get a double and a single, J. Williams had two hits, Smith had a triple, had two RBI and stole home, Gooch had three singles, three RBI and three runs, D. Williams had a double and an RBI, Myles had a double and an RBI, D. Williams had a double and an RBI as well, Apsitis doubled, Rush had two singles and two RBI, Thad Spragg and L. Williams both singled and scored a run, Tyler Sheffer reached base three times, scored three times and had two RBI and Jayden Eberline and Aaron Ellis both reached base once and scored once.